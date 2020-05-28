Harvey Weinstein accused of 4 more rapes in new lawsuit: report

More women have come forward with accusations of rape against Harvey Weinstein.

Court documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter say four additional women have accused the disgraced producer of rape. One victim was 17-years-old at the time of her alleged attack in 1994.

The alleged rape occurred as she was looking to break into show business, the docs say.

The other three accusations include attacks in 1984, 2008 and 2013.

Also named in the suit are Bob Weinstein, Miramax and Disney, which says that they "knew or reasonably should have known that Harvey Weinstein had a propensity to engage in sexual misconduct and would use his position and power to lure Plaintiffs and other similarly situated aspiring female actresses to his apartments, hotel rooms, offices, etc. under the guise of discussing business opportunities to sexually harass, batter, assault, falsely imprison and rape them."

Last month, Weinstein, 68, was hit with yet another lawsuit accusing the producer of sexual battery by restraint.

Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault in New York in February and is serving his 23-year prison sentence

Weinstein's lawyer and reps for Disney and Miramax did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.