Sia reveals that she adopted two teenage boys who were aging out of the foster care system

Sia revealed that she adopted two teenage boys that were aging out of the foster care system.

The “Chandelier” singer appeared for an interview on SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” on Tuesday where she was asked about her role as the mom to an adopted son. That’s when the 44-year-old revealed that she actually has two sons, since she agreed to adopt two teenagers last year.

“I actually adopted two sons last year,” she said. “They’re both 18… they were 18, they’re both 19 years old now. They were aging out of the foster care system and, yeah, I love them.”

She went on to explain how they’re all doing while under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other,” she told the hosts remotely. “But they’re both doing things that are really good for them right now that are really helpful. They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them.”

The singer first revealed that she expanded her family in a January interview with GQ where she noted that she hit on fellow musician Diplo.

"Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn't ruin our business relationship because he's super-duper hot," Sia said of Diplo, 41.

"This year I wrote him a text, and I said, 'Hey, listen, you're like one of five people that I'm sexually attracted to, and now that I've decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don't have time for a relationship. If you're interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.'"

People reports that Sia was married to filmmaker Erik Anders Lang in 2014 but they announced their separation in 2016.