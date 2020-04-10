Harvey Weinstein hit with new sexual assault charge in Los Angeles

Prosecutors in Los Angeles have charged convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein with an additional count of felony sexual battery by restraint, which allegedly stemmed from an incident at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010, Fox News has confirmed.

“We are continuing to build and strengthen our case,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a news release on Friday. “As we gather corroborating evidence, we have reached out to other possible sexual assault victims. If we find new evidence of a previously unreported crime, as we did here, we will investigate and determine whether additional criminal charges should be filed.”

The new charge has been added to a Los Angeles case that alleges Weinstein sexually assaulted two women in separate incidents in 2013.

According to the release, the alleged victim was interviewed by law enforcement in October 2019 as a “possible corroborating witness” in the case against the disgraced movie mogul. However, last month, she provided crucial information confirming that the alleged assault happened within the 10-year-statute of limitations.

Weinstein, 68, was convicted in February of rape and sexual assault in New York and is serving a 23-year prison sentence. He recently overcame a bout with coronavirus. It is unknown when he will be transported to face the charges in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles prosecutors on Friday said they are declining to prosecute two other cases involving Weinstein because the women did not want to testify against him.

Weinstein, the Oscar-winning producer of “Shakespeare in Love,” was convicted of raping an aspiring actress in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006. His lawyers have said they’ll appeal his 23-year prison sentence.

A spokesman for Weinstein did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

