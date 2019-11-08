Shia LaBeouf friends with police officer who arrested him in 2017: 'He invited me to go fishing yesterday'

Shia LaBeouf has stayed in touch with the police officer who arrested him in 2017.

In an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the “Honey Boy” star opened up about the officer and how their relationship blossomed from a tumultuous arrest into a friendship.

“Officer Brian! That’s my guy,” LaBeouf said when asked if he still keeps in touch with the officer.

“He invited me to go fishing yesterday,” the former “Even Stevens” actor revealed.

“I’d imagine that when that incident occurred, you didn’t think you’d be a fishing buddy [with him],” Kimmel chimed in.

“Oh no, I f---ing hated him,” LaBeouf revealed to the laughter of the audience. “Yeah, but you know… [That's] life, you know?”

LaBeouf’s 2017 arrest eventually led the star into rehab, where he penned the script for his latest film “Honey Boy” — for which he accepted a breakthrough screenwriting award at the Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday night. In the film, LaBeouf plays an alcoholic and abusive father of a child actor.

The 33-year-old actor also expressed his gratitude for Officer Brian at the awards show on Sunday night.

"I want to thank the police officer who arrested me in Georgia, for changing my life," LaBeouf said, according to USA Today. Some in the crowd apparently laughed at LaBeouf's remarks, seemingly not knowing if the "Transformers" star was kidding.