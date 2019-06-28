Shay Mitchell announces she's pregnant after suffering miscarriage

Shay Mitchell is going to be a mom.

The former “Pretty Little Liars” star announced on Friday that she is pregnant, sharing a topless photo of herself that shows off her growing baby bump.

“Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?,” Mitchell, 32, captioned the picture on Instagram.

Mitchell has been private about her dating life and did not reveal the identity of her child’s father. She has been linked to Matte Babel, a TV host, in the past.

In January, the actress revealed she had suffered a miscarriage in 2018.

“We all have to deal with various struggles and challenges in life,” she said on her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of a sonogram and a broken heart emoji, adding that “the support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams.”

On Friday, Mitchell received well wishes from fans and fellow celebrities, but this time, it was congratulating the “You” star on her pregnancy.

“WHAT THE HECK!!!! Congrats mama!!!,” singer Lauren Jauregui commented. “BABETOWN,” actress Kat Dennings wrote.

The actress did not share her due date.

Page Six reached out to Mitchell’s rep for comment.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.