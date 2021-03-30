Sharon Stone says plastic surgeon gave her larger breast implants without her consent

Sharon Stone revealed that a plastic surgeon she went to ended up giving her larger breast implants than she originally consented to.

The 63-year-old "Basic Instinct" actress wrote about the experience in her new tell-all memoir "The Beauty of Living Twice."

Stone recalled how she underwent surgery in 2001 to remove "gigantic" benign tumors in her breasts but when she woke up, Stone said her implants were the wrong size.

In an interview with The Times she explained, "When I was unbandaged, I discovered that I had a full cup-size bigger breasts, ones that he said 'go better with your hip size.'"

"He had changed my body without my knowledge or consent," she said.

When she questioned the surgeon, Stone said he "thought that I would look better with bigger, 'better' boobs."

In her book, Stone also detailed the stroke she suffered in 2001. Doctors thought she might not live as she had a cerebral hemorrhage that lasted nine days.

"The room was so silent," the "Casino" star recalled. "When the room is so silent and no one's running around trying to fix you, that's when you realize how near death is and how serious everything is."

Stone described how she had a "profound" experience.

"I found out that I wasn't the only one who'd had this kind of experience," she said. "It's so profound. And I know that scientists feel that it's a scientific thing that happens. And spiritualists believe that it's a spiritual thing. Personally, I'm with (Albert) Einstein, who believed that it's both."

The "Ratched" star added that the experience made her reevaluate her priorities.

"I'm in a really grateful place," she said. "When I was a kid, I always wanted to have a house full of kids running and screaming and dogs, and I got it. And I feel very blessed and happy about the life I got. We're happy together, and what's better than that?"

"There's nothing more free than standing centered in yourself," Stone added. "I tell my friends that my new mantra is, ‘It's never too late to become yourself.’"