Sharon Stone says she's 'astounded' to still model at 62

Sharon Stone's still got it.

The 62-year-old actress and model made an unforgettable impression when she took a role in the 1992 thriller “Basic Instinct” -- a film that made her a Hollywood sex symbol.

She continues to land projects in front of the camera in her 60s, and the star recently reflected on her longstanding career.

"I am not only astounded but grateful that I am still modeling at 62, La Dolce Vita, Thx to everyone who hired me this year," she captioned a photo of herself on Instagram.

SHARON STONE, 62, JOKES THAT HER DATING LIFE IS 'LIKE A COMEDY'

The photo showed the stunner wearing bright yellow pumps and a black bodysuit that showed off her long legs and cleavage.

She accessorized the bodysuit with a silk, patterned button-down shirt.

Stone was praised in the comments section for her age-defying figure. Actress Debi Mazar wrote, "God Bless," while British star Elizabeth Hurley wrote, "Legs looking fabulous."

Debra Messing called Stone "gorgeous," while supermodel Naomi Campbell supported her look with hearts and fire emojis.

SHARON STONE ON SISTER’S COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS: 'ONE OF YOU NON-MASK WEARERS DID THIS'

Marcia Gay Harden admitted she was "obsessed" with Stone.

"Also - i have a fake vesion of that shirt. Just saying - keepin up w the stones," Harden joked.

Stone isn't one to shy away from discussing her age. Last month, she got candid about her celebrity status with Closer Weekly and touched on her love life, which she referred to as "a comedy."

The star was infamously kicked off the dating app Bumble last year because no one believed it was really her.

“I wish I’d stayed kicked off it!” she told the magazine.

SHARON STONE SAYS SHE WAS ONCE HIT BY LIGHTNING, THROWN ACROSS HER KITCHEN: 'IT'S CRAZY'

Stone, who is a proud mom to three sons, said she has a more relaxed approached to dating now that’s she’s older.

“I think you have to choose how you want to age,” she explained in the outlet's new issue currently on newsstands. “I’m sure that I have my own destiny, and I’m now trying to meet it with as much integrity as I can, and be as open to growth as I can be.”

As for being a sex symbol, Stone is aware it’s a title she will always carry.

SHARON STONE SAYS ROBERT DE NIRO WAS HER BEST ON-SCREEN KISSER: ‘IT WAS PRETTY FABULOUS’

“It’s very hard to shake,” she told the outlet. “Marilyn Monroe did movies that really mattered like ‘Bus Stop’ [but] everybody expects you to be that all the time… I mean, I never thought I was that sexy!”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In February, Stone announced she was single and once again ready to mingle.

“It’s open now," Stone told Entertainment Tonight about her Bumble account being restored. “I’m open for business!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.