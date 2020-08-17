Sharon Stone on sister’s COVID-19 diagnosis: 'One of you Non-Mask wearers did this'

Sharon Stone revealed this weekend that her sister has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and urged people to wear a mask to prevent the spread of the disease.

"My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19," Stone captioned images of her sister's hospital room in an Instagram post. "This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this."

Stone added: "Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE? Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please."

In an Instagram video, the actress said that her sister's husband is also in the hospital "fighting for his life" after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Stone said her sister and sister's husband stayed home "as long as they could."

Stone noted that her sister and sister's husband, who drove to Montana on March 13, stayed isolated, only taking a trip to the pharmacy.

However, Stone noted that in her county, you can only get tested if you are symptomatic and you have to wait at least five days for your results.

Kelly Stone also took to social media to explain her experience fighting COVID-19. In one video, she begged her followers, "Know that this is real."

"I am gasping... for every breath with oxygen" she said. "Please do this for the people that you love: stand behind more tests, more masks, demanding that everyone wear a mask."

As of Aug. 17, the U.S. reported more than 5.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

