Elizabeth Hurley twins with sister in bikinis: 'We still love matching'

It appears Elizabeth Hurley's age-defying figure runs in the family.

The British actress, 55, reflected on her life spent in quarantine on Friday with a throwback photo of her and her sister twinning in pink and blue paisley print bikinis.

The sisters stun in the swimsuits, which come from the star's Elizabeth Hurley Beach line. The suits vary in color but are both paisley print. Hurley rocks a light pink and white suit while her sister's features a blue and purple pattern. The siblings wrap their arms around one another as they smile for the camera.

The "Piper" actress explained in her caption their similar sense of style while also sharing a touching anecdote from their childhood.

ELIZABETH HURLEY FLAUNTS FIGURE IN THROWBACK CHEETAH BIKINI PIC: 'MEMORIES OF HAPPY, COVID FREE TIMES'

"Me and my glorious sister during lockdown this summer, flying the Elizabeth Hurley Beach flag. When we were growing up, we were always dressed in identical clothes but in pink or blue, so we secretly still love matching," Hurley wrote.

Back in April, shortly after the coronavirus pandemic first surged around the globe, Hurley discussed what it was like to live in isolation. The British model revealed she had been quarantining in her Herefordshire country home alongside eight other family members, including her 18-year-old son, Damian, and widowed mother, Angela.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

However, the movie star has since gotten back to work. Last month, she revealed she was in Latvia while filming her upcoming movie, "The Piper."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP