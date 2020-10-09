Sharon Osbourne opens up about past suicide attempt: ‘I just couldn’t bear it’

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about her personal battles.

On Thursday, the 68-year-old opened up to her co-hosts on “The Talk” about her past suicide attempts to raise awareness for World Mental Health Day, which is on Saturday.

The star reflected on the 2017 attempt and how she checked into a mental health facility for treatment.

“Four years ago I was finding things very, very difficult and … I tried to take my life and it wasn’t for attention,” the star admitted. “I just couldn’t bear it. I went to a place to give me help.”

Osbourne recalled how she met two young girls in the facility who were struggling with addiction.

“They told me they were drinking and using drugs … both of them, their mothers had committed suicide,” the wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne explained. “And it messed them up so bad, that they couldn’t cope with their lives, and that shocked me into — come on, am I going to do this to my family, my babies? No way. And that shocked me; it was like an electric shock, and it was like, get it together.”

“It was like, ‘Look at these two girls,’” shared the mother of son Jack, 34, and daughters Kelly, 35, and Aimee, 37.”’If I try this again, this could be my kids.”

This isn’t the first time Osbourne described how depression has impacted her life. Back in 2019, Osbourne revealed on the morning show she survived three past suicide attempts. In 2014, she also announced on “The Talk” that she had been taking medication for 16 years to cope with her mental health.

“Some days are better than others, and some days you feel like you just want to pull the sheets over your head and just stay in that bed and not do a damn thing except rot,” said Osbourne at the time, as quoted by People magazine.

The outlet noted that two years later, Osbourne told Access Hollywood she experienced a mental health breakdown, which resulted in a five-week emergency leave of absence from the CBS show.

Osbourne said the experience was “frightening,” but she is determined to acknowledge the positive things in her life.

“I think if you are born with [depression] you have it all your life, and it’s an ongoing battle,” Osbourne told the outlet at the time. “It’s an ongoing thing of realizing how blessed you are and what you got to be happy about in the day, and I have so much.”

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).