Ozzy Osbourne says he was ‘calmest’ in his life, 'peaceful' when he strangled Sharon with intent to kill

Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon opened up about the 1989 incident when the former Black Sabbath frontman tried to kill her.

The attempted murder occurred when Osborne, 72, was high on drugs.

"We'd had a couple of fights and you can tell it was building to something, you could just feel it," Sharon, 67, said in the new documentary Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne.

She added: "I just knew it was coming."

“The Talk” co-host described Osbourne’s behavior as “night and day” when he was on drugs.

Leading up to the attempted strangulation, Sharon said the rocker “frightened the s--t” out of her because he was “very rarely calm.”

"I felt the calmest I've ever felt in my life. It was like serenity. Everything was just peaceful,” Ozzy Osbourne recalled.

The incident occurred right after Sharon put their three children -- Kelly, Jack, and Aimee -- to sleep.

"I had no idea who sat across from me on the sofa but it wasn't my husband," Sharon said of the night. "He gets to a stage where he gets this look in his eyes where his shutters are down and I couldn't get through to him."

She recalled, "He just says, 'We've come to a decision that you've got to die.' He was calm, very very calm and he lunged across at me."

Sharon was ultimately saved because there was a “panic button” on the table near where they were. “[I] just pressed it. Next thing I know the cops were there."

"It's not exactly one of my greatest f--king achievements,” Osbourne said.

When he woke up in jail, the rocker recalled asking the officer, “Why am I here?”

“And he says, 'You want me to read your charge?' So he read, 'John Michael Osbourne, you have been arrested for the attempted murder of Sharon Osbourne. I was very very surprised when she dropped the charges,” he said.

"It was probably the most frightened I've ever been," Sharon continued.

Osbourne eventually entered a treatment facility for six months, while the former “X Factor” judge evaluated whether or not she would divorce the father of her children.

"I was looking at all the options left in my life. I was looking at everything. What is going to be the best for my kids? What is going to be the best for me?" Sharon asked herself.

She continued: “I told him, ‘I don’t want the money … but if you do this again, either I am going to kill you or you are going to kill me. And do you want that for the kids?’”

Sharon ultimately decided to stick with Osbourne when she realized she “hated being without him.”

"Ozzy was very frightened when he came out and when he was in his house, he definitely watched what he was doing. He frightened himself,” she said of when the former Black Sabbath frontman returned from treatment.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org