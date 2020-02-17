Sharon Osbourne reveals new, white hair color

Sharon Osbourne has turned a new leaf.

After years of coloring her hair dark red, the talk show host has chosen to embrace her natural hair color, which her stylist calls "100% white."

The coloring job was done by Jack Martin, a frequent colorist for the stars, who took to Instagram to share a photo of Osbourne.

"Another great day in my career welcoming the most beautiful and elegant talk show host and entertainer @sharonosbourne for a complete transformation," he wrote, sharing a side-by-side of the 67-year-old's red and white hairdos. "Sharon has 100% white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years. she explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation [a] long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster."

The red locks have become a staple of Sharon's appearance for nearly two decades, which Martin said is partially due to her appearance on a daily talk show.

"Sharon was very tired of coloring her hair once a week and she was obligated to since she is on tv almost every day hosting her popular tv show @thetalkcbs. I didn’t promise Sharon anything but I told her I will try my best, it took me a total of 8 hours from start to finish to get her to a platinum blonde so she doesn’t have to be committed to coloring her hair once a week anymore."

The post concluded with, "I had [a] great time spending my day off with this gorgeous, humble, and sweet soul."

Osbourne isn't the only high-profile color job that Martin is responsible for.

Jane Fonda's new silver pixie cut, which she showed off while presenting at the Oscars earlier this month, is Martin's doing as well.

Martin also shared a photo of the "Grace and Frankie" star just after her transformation.

"I had the honor and the pleasure to transform the legendary actress @janefonda hair specially for the 2020 Oscar," he wrote on Instagram, noting that he worked on her hair for seven hours.