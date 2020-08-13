Expand / Collapse search
Kelly Osbourne shows off trimmed-down figure after revealing 85-pound weight loss

The TV personality sported all-black during a recent outing

By Naledi Ushe | Fox News
Kelly Osbourne showed off her trimmed-down frame during an outing in Los Angeles, Calif. on Wednesday.

Osbourne, 35, wore an oversized black T-shirt, black sweatpants, black-and-white slides and a black mask during a trip to CVS pharmacy.

The “Project Catwalk” star accessorized with black cat-eye sunglasses and a collection of earrings, rings, and bracelets.

*EXCLUSIVE* - TV personality Kelly Osbourne, 35, was seen exiting a CVS Pharmacy in Los Angeles on Wednesday showing off her slimmed-down figure

*EXCLUSIVE* - TV personality Kelly Osbourne, 35, was seen exiting a CVS Pharmacy in Los Angeles on Wednesday showing off her slimmed-down figure (BACKGRID USA)

Despite her loose clothing, Osbourne’s frame was noticeably slender following her 85-pound weight loss transformation.

On her Instagram Story, the TV personality revealed she had just moved.

“First meal in my new home,” she captioned the post while wearing the same outfit she sported at the pharmacy.

The “Fashion Police” alum’s recent outing comes days after she revealed she’s lost 85 pounds.

TV personality Kelly Osbourne, 35, was seen exiting a CVS Pharmacy in Los Angeles on Wednesday showing off her slender figure. 

TV personality Kelly Osbourne, 35, was seen exiting a CVS Pharmacy in Los Angeles on Wednesday showing off her slender figure.  (BACKGRID USA)

Olivia TuTram Mai, the mother of media personality Jeannie Mai, commented on a photo of Osbourne and said, “Oh my gosh, you lost a lot of weight.”

“That’s right mamma Mai I lost 85lbs since I last saw you,” Osbourne responded. “Can you believe it? Kaakakaka.”

“The Osbournes” star has publicly struggled with weight in the past. She reportedly lost 20 pounds when she appeared on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2009 and realized she is an emotional eater, according to Shape Magazine.

(From left) Kendra Wilkinson, Kelly Osbourne, Thomas J. Henry and Lance Bass pose for a group photo during the Thomas J. Henry Law Firm’s Celebration of 25 Years Of Excellence event in San Antonio, Texas in 2018.

(From left) Kendra Wilkinson, Kelly Osbourne, Thomas J. Henry and Lance Bass pose for a group photo during the Thomas J. Henry Law Firm’s Celebration of 25 Years Of Excellence event in San Antonio, Texas in 2018. (Getty Images)

By 2012, Osbourne adopted a vegan diet plan and began hiking regularly to keep her weight down, according to a report from the Britain's Daily Express.

On Dec. 31, the star shared an Instagram post that her New Year’s resolution was to care for herself.

“2020 is going to be the year of me,” she wrote at the time.

FOX News’ Cortney Moore contributed to this report.

