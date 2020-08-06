Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimee has no regrets about not filming family's reality show ‘The Osbournes’

Aimée Osbourne doesn’t regret her decision to not appear on her family’s MTV reality show, “The Osbournes.”

The show, which aired from 2002 to 2005, featured her parents Ozzy and Sharon and her younger siblings, Kelly and Jack.

"For me, I had grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and I always really valued my privacy within that family," Aimée, 36, said in an interview with Q1043 New York radio.

The ARO band frontwoman continued: “And for me, personally, and for who I am, you know, as far as morally and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn't really line up with what I saw my future as."

Despite Aimée's decision not to appear on the reality show, she acknowledged that it brought the rest of her family more opportunities.

“It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me, and who I am, I just knew it was never something that I would have been able to consider realistically,” she said.

Ozzy's daughter also joked about being “more mature” at the time of the reality show, adding she gets “more ridiculous as I get older."

In 2018, Sharon, 67, revealed on “The Talk” that it “broke” her heart that her daughter moved out of their home when she was 16 just to avoid filming “The Osbournes.”

"I know that my eldest girl, Aimée, left home at 16 and she couldn’t live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane. She felt, too, that she didn’t want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea — it was appalling to her,” the mother of three said via People.

She added: "So, she left at 16 and I regret every day that she did. She was happy, but it broke my heart when she moved."