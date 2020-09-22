Sharon Osbourne says granddaughter, 3, tested positive for coronavirus

The Osbourne family has been hit with coronavirus.

Sharon Osbourne was set to return to the set of "The Talk" this week, but instead, she chose to quarantine after her 3-year-old granddaughter tested positive for the virus.

The former reality star, 67, was able to appear on the show virtually -- as did fellow co-host Eve while Sheryl Underwood and Carie Ann Inaba were in the studio -- and opened up about her granddaughter's illness.

SHARON OSBOURNE REVEALS SHOCKING NEW LOOK

"I was meant to be in the studio, I was so looking forward to it and then, unfortunately, one of my granddaughters has come down with COVID," said Osbourne. "She's OK, she's OK, she's doing good. I don't have it, her daddy [Jack Osbourne] doesn't have it, her mommy doesn't have it, her sisters don't."

The entertainer explained that her granddaughter contracted coronavirus from an employee of Jack's.

"It just goes to show you, she's three years of age, that children can get COVID," stressed Osbourne.

SHARON OSBOURNE THANKS FANS FOR 'OUTPOURING OF LOVE' AFTER OZZY OSBOURNE REVEALS PARKINSON'S DIAGNOSIS

She explained that she has one more week remaining in her quarantine period before she can return to the studio.

"As I say, I don't have it, I keep testing negative, but you have to be safe," she said.

Jack, 34, was "equally upset," his mother said, that he coudln't visit the studio because he hoped to wish Underwood good luck on the upcoming season.

Last month, Osbourne shared a photo of Jack's three girls on Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Look who came to stay on our vacay!" she captioned the post, featuring a picture of the trio of girls.