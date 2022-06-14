Sharon Osbourne gives health update on Ozzy Osbourne
Sharon and her pregnant daughter Kelly were recently seen visiting Ozzy Osbourne at the hospital
Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
‘ROAD TO RECOVERY’- Sharon Osbourne says Ozzy Osbourne is ‘doing well’ after ‘major’ surgery. Continue reading…
ORDER OF THE GARTER- Queen Elizabeth ‘increasingly concerned’ about Prince Andrew as sources insist royal drama is erupting: expert. Continue reading…
REST IN PEACE- ‘Teen Mom’ alum Lane Fernandez dead at 28. Continue reading…
‘INACCURATE’- Amber Heard denies being 'cut' from 'Aquaman 2,' calls recasting claims ‘slightly insane.’ Continue reading…
HEALTH UPDATE- Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer diagnosis, receiving ‘chemo, radiation and surgery.’ Continue reading…
‘EACH DAY HAS GOTTEN BETTER’- Justin Bieber updates fans following Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis. Continue reading…
‘NO TIME HAD PASSED AT ALL’- Val Kilmer shares what it was like filming ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ with Tom Cruise. Continue reading…
IN COURT- Britney Spears' ex Jason Alexander hit with felony stalking charge, pleads not guilty. Continue reading…
PAYING TRIBUTE- Philip Baker Hall, prolific character actor from 'Seinfeld' and 'Hard Eight,' dead at 90. Continue reading…
‘SCENE STEALERS’ How the young royals are ‘modernizing the monarchy’: expert. Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS