Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter
Published

Sharon Osbourne gives health update on Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon and her pregnant daughter Kelly were recently seen visiting Ozzy Osbourne at the hospital

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

‘ROAD TO RECOVERY’- Sharon Osbourne says Ozzy Osbourne is ‘doing well’ after ‘major’ surgery. Continue reading…

ORDER OF THE GARTER- Queen Elizabeth ‘increasingly concerned’ about Prince Andrew as sources insist royal drama is erupting: expert. Continue reading…

REST IN PEACE- ‘Teen Mom’ alum Lane Fernandez dead at 28. Continue reading…

‘INACCURATE’- Amber Heard denies being 'cut' from 'Aquaman 2,' calls recasting claims ‘slightly insane.’ Continue reading… 

Amber Heard.

Amber Heard. (AP Images, File)

HEALTH UPDATE- Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer diagnosis, receiving ‘chemo, radiation and surgery.’ Continue reading…

Toby Keith.

Toby Keith. (Matt Winkelmeyer)

‘EACH DAY HAS GOTTEN BETTER’- Justin Bieber updates fans following Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis. Continue reading…

‘NO TIME HAD PASSED AT ALL’- Val Kilmer shares what it was like filming ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ with Tom Cruise. Continue reading…

IN COURT- Britney Spears' ex Jason Alexander hit with felony stalking charge, pleads not guilty. Continue reading…

Britney Spears, Jason Alexander.

Britney Spears, Jason Alexander. (Getty Images)

PAYING TRIBUTE- Philip Baker Hall, prolific character actor from 'Seinfeld' and 'Hard Eight,' dead at 90. Continue reading…

Philip Baker Hall.

Philip Baker Hall. (Imeh Akpanudosen)

‘SCENE STEALERS’ How the young royals are ‘modernizing the monarchy’: expert. Continue reading…
 

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Mariah Haas is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

Trending