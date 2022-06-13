Britney Spears' ex Jason Alexander pleads not guilty after attempting to crash her wedding to Sam Asghari

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Alexander, has pleaded not guilty after attempting to crash the pop singer's wedding to Sam Asghari last week.

Alexander, who was not in court and appeared via video wearing his inmate uniform with an orange undershirt, entered the plea on Monday. A judge has set his bail at $100,000. The judge also ordered that Alexander must turn in any firearms. It is unclear if he has any.

Alexander was arrested Thursday at 2:32 p.m. PST and booked the same day at 7:32 p.m. In addition, an emergency protective order was requested by Spears and Asghari's representatives at the time, and it was forwarded to a Ventura County superior judge who previously issued a no contact order.

On Monday, the judge ordered Alexander to stay 100 yards away from Spears. The order is in place for three years.

Authorities previously confirmed to Fox News Digital that Alexander was arrested on "two counts of misdemeanor battery, one count of misdemeanor vandalism and one count of misdemeanor trespassing, in addition to the out of county warrant," which involves grand theft. The judge also hit Alexander with a felony stalking charge.

BRITNEY SPEARS' EX-HUSBAND: WHO IS JASON ALEXANDER?

Last week, Spears' ex-husband live-streamed his attempt to crash the "Toxic" singer's wedding. In the video, Alexander is walking through Spears' home before security tells him he has to leave.

BRITNEY SPEARS' MOM LYNNE SPEARS SHOWS SUPPORT AFTER NOT BEING INVITED TO THE SINGER'S WEDDING

"Don't put your hands on me. Please don't put your hands on me," Alexander told security before asking, "Hey, where's Britney?"

He then walked into the tent being set up for the event and said, "I'm her first husband. I'm here to crash her wedding."

Alexander and security did get into a physical altercation at some point, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



Spears went on to marry Asghari on Thursday. The two have been together since 2016.

Spears and Alexander tied the knot on a whim in the early morning hours on Jan. 3, 2004, during a ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were both 22 years old at the time.

Their marriage was annulled 55 hours later, which Alexander later claimed was forced by Britney’s mother, Lynne, and Britney’s management.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The annulment stated that the pop star "lacked understanding of her actions, to the extent that she was incapable of agreeing to the marriage."

Fox News' Tracy Wright contributed to this report