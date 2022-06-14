Sharon Osbourne says Ozzy Osbourne is ‘doing well’ after ‘major’ surgery

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sharon Osbourne is sharing an update on her husband, Ozzy Osbourne.

Sharon, 69, took to Twitter on Tuesday and thanked fans for the "overwhelming amount of love" the iconic musician received before his "major" surgery on Monday.

"Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery," she wrote on a post shared to Twitter.

"Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery. Your love means the world to him," Sharon concluded, adding a praying hands emoji.

On Monday, Sharon and her pregnant daughter Kelly were seen visiting Ozzy at the hospital. Although the family hasn't shared the exact procedure the "Black Sabbath" star had to undergo, Sharon made it clear it was very serious.

Sharon shared the news of the 73-year-old’s procedure during an appearance on her U.K. chat show Talk TV.

"He has a major operation on Monday, and I have to be there," she told her fellow panelists. "It’s really going to determine the rest of his life."

Page Six reported that the procedure was to remove and realign pins in his neck and back.

"Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult," a source told Page Six . "This is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019."

Sharon, who will celebrate her 40th wedding anniversary with Ozzy in July, admitted she had to fly back to Los Angeles to be by her husband's side for the surgery.

"I’m just waiting on some more surgery on my neck," Ozzy told Classic Rock magazine in May. "I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road."

When asked if he ever thought about his own mortality, Ozzy said he felt optimistic about his future as he looked back on the past.

"At f---ing 73, I’ve done pretty well," he said. "I don’t plan on going anywhere, but my time’s going to come."

In 2019, the Osbourne family spoke with Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America" about Ozzy's incident in which he fell in the shower and dislodged metal screws in his spine (from the quad collision in 2003), requiring neck and back surgery.

"When I had the fall, it was pitch black," he recalled. "I went to the bathroom and I fell. I just fell and landed like a slam on the floor and I remember lying there thinking, ‘Well, you’ve done it now,’ really calm. Sharon [called] an ambulance. After that, it was all downhill."

The family also opened up about Ozzy getting diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a neuro-degenerative disorder that can cause tremors and balance issues, as well as slowness of movement. There is no known cure for the disease.

"It's PRKN 2," Sharon told GMA. "There's so many different types of Parkinson's; it's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's — it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

