ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer diagnosis; receiving 'chemo, radiation and surgery'

The country musician says he 'can't wait' to see fans 'sooner than later' following cancer diagnosis

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Country music star Toby Keith shared with fans on Sunday that he's battling stomach cancer.

The 60-year-old, award-winning musician gave a quick update about his medical issues with posts on Instagram and Twitter.

"Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," he wrote. "I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax."

He added: "I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."

Toby Keith revealed he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall. Pictured in October 2021.

Toby Keith revealed he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall. Pictured in October 2021. (Matt Winkelmeyer)

