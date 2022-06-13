Justin Bieber updates fans following Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis: 'Each day has gotten better'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Monday with an optimistic update about his health after he revealed he was recently diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has caused partial facial paralysis.

"Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feelin," he wrote. "Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me.

"I’m reminded he knows all of me. He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has give me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing."

He added: "I know this storm will pass but in the meantime Jesus is with me."



