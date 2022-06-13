Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Justin Bieber updates fans following Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis: 'Each day has gotten better'

The 28-year-old singer was forced to cancel a string of shows on his Justice World Tour due to the condition

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 6/13 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 6/13

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Monday with an optimistic update about his health after he revealed he was recently diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has caused partial facial paralysis. 

"Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feelin," he wrote. "Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me.

"I’m reminded he knows all of me. He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has give me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing."

He added: "I know this storm will pass but in the meantime Jesus is with me."

Justin Bieber gave fans an optimistic update about his health after he revealed he was recently diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The singer attended the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Justin Bieber gave fans an optimistic update about his health after he revealed he was recently diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The singer attended the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.


 

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending