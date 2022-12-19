Sharon Osbourne gives health update after medical emergency: ‘Back home and doing great’

Sharon Osbourne took to Instagram on Monday to share with her fans that she’s "back home and doing great" after the 70-year-old was rushed to the hospital following a medical emergency.

Osbourne shared an image of her pup sitting in front of a Christmas tree. She also thanked everyone for all the love.

On Saturday, Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed to Fox News Digital that Osbourne was rushed to the hospital after a medical emergency Friday evening.

Ventura County Fire Department told Fox News Digital that their team responded to a "medical call" at Glen Tavern around 6:30 p.m. Friday and transported one patient to Santa Paula Hospital.

Following the news, Osbourne's son Jack Osbourne shared an update on his mother's condition Saturday.

The 37-year-old television personality assured fans that the former talk show host was now at home after being "given the all clear from her medical team." He also addressed reports that Sharon was filming an episode of the Travel Channel’s "Ghost Adventures" when she experienced a medical emergency.

"Ok, here is what I'll say - first things first MY MOTHER WASN'T FILMING AN EPISODE OF @ghostadventures," Jack wrote in a post on his Instagram story on Saturday. "She was filming an episode of Night of Terror with me. Hahaha."

