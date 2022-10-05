Sharon Osbourne says 'my heart breaks' for husband Ozzy after Parkinson's diagnosis

Married since 1982, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne have entered a new phase of their relationship now that the former Black Sabbath star has been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.

In a vulnerable interview on the ITV show "Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson's" Sharon shared, "When I look at my husband, my heart breaks for him."

She admitted, "Suddenly, your life just stops - life as you knew it."

In a 2020 interview with Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America," the rocker opened up about his diagnosis, saying "It's been terribly challenging for us all."

His wife echoed that statement in her new interview, revealing, "I'm sad for myself to see him in that way, but what he goes through is worse. And sometimes when I look at him, and he doesn't know I'm looking at him, I'm like crying."

The Osbournes, who just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary, have been candid about the struggles they have faced in the past several years - both professionally and personally.

Sharon reluctantly left her job last year as a host of "The Talk."

She reflected on how her husbands' life has changed, saying "[he] was very energetic, loved to go out for walks, did a two-hour show on stage every night, running around like a crazy man" per the DailyMail.

In recent years, Ozzy has suffered several health scares due to his condition, and has had to significantly alter how he spends his days.

In an August interview with The Guardian, Ozzy detailed his frustrations with living in the United States, saying "Everything’s f---ing ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s f---ing crazy."

Both he and Sharon have chosen to move back to England instead of continuing to reside in their California abode, as Ozzy does not "want to die in America."

"I’m English," he said. "I want to be back."

The couple share three children together: Aimee, Kelly, and Jack. Osbourne also has Louis and Jessica from his previous marriage to ex-wife, Thelma Riley.