Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Sharon Osbourne says 'my heart breaks' for husband Ozzy after Parkinson's diagnosis

The "To Hell And Back" star discussed Ozzy Osbourne's struggles with Parkinson's disease

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines October 5 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines October 5

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Married since 1982, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne have entered a new phase of their relationship now that the former Black Sabbath star has been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.

In a vulnerable interview on the ITV show "Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson's" Sharon shared, "When I look at my husband, my heart breaks for him."

She admitted, "Suddenly, your life just stops - life as you knew it."

In a 2020 interview with Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America," the rocker opened up about his diagnosis, saying "It's been terribly challenging for us all."

His wife echoed that statement in her new interview, revealing, "I'm sad for myself to see him in that way, but what he goes through is worse. And sometimes when I look at him, and he doesn't know I'm looking at him, I'm like crying."

Sharon Osbourne says seeing her husband deal with his diagnosis brings her to tears.

Sharon Osbourne says seeing her husband deal with his diagnosis brings her to tears. (Steven Ferdman)

SHARON OSBOURNE SAYS SHE DOESN'T WANT TO RETURN TO TV DUE TO CANCEL CULTURE: 'IT'S NOT A SAFE PLACE TO BE'

The Osbournes, who just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary, have been candid about the struggles they have faced in the past several years - both professionally and personally. 

Sharon reluctantly left her job last year as a host of "The Talk."

She reflected on how her husbands' life has changed, saying "[he] was very energetic, loved to go out for walks, did a two-hour show on stage every night, running around like a crazy man" per the DailyMail.

In recent years, Ozzy has suffered several health scares due to his condition, and has had to significantly alter how he spends his days.

WATCH ‘SHARON OSBOURNE TO HELL & BACK’ ON FOX NATION

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne have been married for 40 years and share three children Aimee (39), Kelly (37), and Jack (36). Ozzy has two additional children from a previous marriage, Louis and Jessica.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne have been married for 40 years and share three children Aimee (39), Kelly (37), and Jack (36). Ozzy has two additional children from a previous marriage, Louis and Jessica. (Mike Marsland/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In an August interview with The Guardian, Ozzy detailed his frustrations with living in the United States, saying "Everything’s f---ing ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s f---ing crazy."

Both he and Sharon have chosen to move back to England instead of continuing to reside in their California abode, as Ozzy does not "want to die in America."

"I’m English," he said. "I want to be back."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple has chosen to spend their days in England instead of at their estate in California, which they have listed for sale.

The couple has chosen to spend their days in England instead of at their estate in California, which they have listed for sale. (Greg Doherty)

The couple share three children together: Aimee, Kelly, and Jack. Osbourne also has Louis and Jessica from his previous marriage to ex-wife, Thelma Riley.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending