ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Sharon Osbourne rushed to hospital after medical emergency: police

Sharon Osbourne, 70, was rushed to hospital after medical emergency, Santa Paula Police chief confirms

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
Sharon Osbourne on her new Fox Nation docuseries Video

Sharon Osbourne on her new Fox Nation docuseries

Television personality Sharon Osbourne discusses her exit from 'The Talk' and what to expect in her Fox Nation docuseries

Sharon Osbourne was rushed to the hospital after a medical emergency, Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

Ventura County Fire Department told Fox News Digital that their team responded to a "medical call" at Glen Tavern around 6:30 p.m. Friday and transported one patient to Santa Paula Hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

