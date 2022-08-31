Ozzy Osbourne details health issues, Parkinson's disease: 'It was f---ing agony'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ozzy Osbourne's health issues have left him in "agony."

Osbourne, 73, recently opened up about his physical ailments and his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease in an interview with The Observer.

"The screws had come loose, and were chipping away at the bone. And the debris had lodged under his spine. So his spine, instead of being like this, was like this," says his wife Sharon Osbourne, straightening up then hunching over.

"With the pressing on the spinal column, I got nerve pain," Ozzy Osbourne added. "I’d never f---ing heard of nerve pain! You know when you’re a kid, and you’re playing with snow and your hands get really cold? Then you go in and you pour on hot water, and they start getting warm? And you get those chills? And it f---ing hurts? It’s like that."

OZZY OSBOURNE RETURNS TO THE STAGE FOLLOWING LIFE-ALTERING SURGERY

At times, Osbourne admitted he wanted it all to end.

"It got so bad that at one point I thought: ‘Oh God, please don’t let me wake up tomorrow morning.’ Because it was f---ing agony."

The "Patient Number 9" singer also opened up about his Parkinson's diagnosis. Osbourne claimed having the disease is like waking around "in lead boots."

"You think you’re lifting your feet, but your foot doesn’t move," he told the outlet.

Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkson's disease in 2003. However, he didn't speak publicly about his diagnosis until 2020. At one point, the musician battled depression.

"I reached a plateau that was lower than I wanted it to be," Osbourne revealed. "Nothing really felt great. Nothing. So I went on these antidepressants, and they work OK."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The rocker remains frustrated over not knowing when the Parkinson's disease will take away his ability to walk.

"You learn to live in the moment, because you don’t know [what’s going to happen]," he told The Observer. "You don’t know when you’re gonna wake up and you ain’t gonna be able to get out of bed. But you just don’t think about it."

Osbourne's physical ailments led to a "major surgery" in June of this year.

Although the family didn't give many details about the surgery at the time, he has since returned to the stage to perform.

"Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult," a source told Page Six at the time. "This is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019."

"He’s been in a lot of pain," the source noted of Osbourne's physical condition as of late and will also require a "lengthy amount of convalescence" with round-the-clock care provided by a nurse at home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Osbourne's back problems likely stem from the all-terrain vehicle collision in 2003 where he flipped his quad while riding around his property in London.

He had to undergo emergency surgery for "a broken collarbone, eight fractured ribs that were pinching crucial blood vessels and damaged vertebrae in his neck."

"I’m just waiting on some more surgery on my neck," he told Classic Rock magazine in May. "I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.