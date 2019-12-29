Sharon Osbourne says she sent an assistant into a burning building to retrieve artwork, then fired him

Sharon Osbourne has faced backlash after laughing about forcing her assistant into a burning building before firing him.

The 67-year-old star made the shocking confession during an appearance on the Christmas special of "Would I Lie To You?."

During the BBC comedy show, Sharon recalled how she forced a former member of staff into their burning mansion to retrieve her expensive artwork.

The Christmas blaze had started due to some festive candles in the family living room, with husband Ozzy's "arm and half his hair" on fire while the assistant slept in the guest house.

She told the other panelists: "I thought, right, where is that assistant? So I go into the guest house, and he’s like: 'Is everything alright?' and I’m like: 'No, the house is on fire, get out and help, go in and get the paintings out'.

"And I said: 'You must go in and find the dogs.'"

After he retrieved the dogs from the flames, Sharon revealed that firefighters gave the assistant an oxygen mask - only for her to take it from him, put it on her pooch, and send him back into the building.

She chortled: "They came and they had this oxygen for the assistant.

"So I said: 'How very dare you. You work here. You get more paintings out'."

Sharon then admitted to giving the assistant the sack when he didn't see the funny side of the entire incident.

She told host Rob Brydon: "Well, after this terrible night, he was not talking to me.

"Ozzy and I were recounting everything, we were laughing and laughing, and [the assistant] said: 'I don’t see what’s funny about any of this'.

"He said: 'I think I’m going to have damaged lungs'. I mean, please.

"So then I just said: 'If you don't think that's funny, do you think this is funny? You're fired."

While some of the anecdotes told on "Would I Lie To You?" are completely made up, Sharon shocked viewers when she revealed that the entire tale was true.

While the other stars laughed at the revelation, fans flocked to social media to criticize Sharon's behavior.

One wrote: "@MrsSOsbourne you are a disgrace of a human being if that story you told about sending a member of staff into a burning building is true! You disgust me."

Another added: "Well @MrsSOsbourne has just ousted herself as a horrible person on #WILTY.

"A PA saves your dogs from your burning house only to rip their oxygen mask and send them in to save your paintings.

"Then fire them for not finding the situation funny. I hope they sue for everything!"

A third said: "Normally quite like watching @WILTY_TV but the callous attitude of @MrsSOsbourne is just too much and the fact everyone else found it funny leaves me worried about the morality of the audience and other panel members."

The Sun Online have contacted Sharon's rep for comment.

This article originally appeared in The Sun