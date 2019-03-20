Sharon Osbourne slams young people for having 'very bad social skills' due to technology

Sharon Osbourne is taking a shot at the younger generation over its reliance on social media and technology.

The former “X Factor” judge opened up to Britain’s The Daily Star to discuss the “very bad social skills” of today’s youth and what she sees as an easy fix.

“It is just life skills and social skills,” she said. “And this generation that’s coming up - 16, 17, 18-year-olds - they have very bad social skills.”

She continued: “With all the tech, they’re just so rude and entitled.”

It’s worth noting that, despite her feelings toward social media and the kids using them, she’s not immune to engaging online. The 66-year-old TV personality and mother of three can boast more than 813,000 Instagram followers, more than 2.45 million Twitter followers, more than 1 million Facebook followers and a website.

Osbourne has been married to famed rocker Ozzy Osbourne for about 37 years and revealed in September that they have no trouble keeping up with the youth in one regard. During an episode of “The Talk” where Sharon acts as a co-host, she discussed Ozzy’s sex drive in his 70s.

“He’s like a rabbit,” she quipped.