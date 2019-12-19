Sharon Osbourne opens up about fourth face-lift: 'Believe me it hurts'

Sharon Osbourne mouthed, “Help me” to daughter Kelly after her fourth face-lift operation.

During an appearance on “Loose Women,” Osbourne, 67, spoke about the pain she endured after undergoing her fourth face-lift and emphasized the agony she felt.

“It hurts! When people say it doesn’t hurt, believe me it hurts,” the former “America’s Got Talent” judge stated. “Kelly told me that when I came out from the operating theater, I was going ‘Help me, help me!’”

SHARON OSBOURNE DISCUSSES BEING THE 'STABILITY' HER GRANDDAUGHTERS NEED FOLLOWING DIVORCE OF HER SON, JACK

Osbourne has been candid about her experiences with surgery and face-lifts throughout the course of her career. In an October appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” host Clarkson praised Osbourne for her decision to not hide her cosmetic procedures. Osbourne explained, however, that the process of getting work done on her face was not without its complications.

“I am [scared], sure, because you could wake up and look like cyclops. I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth and then for the first week I couldn’t feel my mouth. I can hardly feel my mouth now to be honest with you. I couldn’t find my mouth,” she explained.

“But it was numb,” she continued. “It was up on one side and I looked like Elvis. All the kids and Ozzy were like ‘why are you snarling at me?’ I’m like, ‘I’m not snarling, I’m not doing anything!’”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In September, Osbourne revealed on Season 10 of “The Talk” that she had a face-lift.

“It was five weeks today that I had my operation,” she said. “I had my neck done, my jowls. … He kind of pulled it from the top of my head and put an elastic band in it. But everything was just lifted up. So it looks more refreshed.”