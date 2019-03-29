Sharon Osbourne claims Simon Cowell axed her from ‘X Factor’ due to her age

Sharon Osbourne claimed former “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell fired her from “The X Factor U.K.” because he thought she was too old for the job.

Osbourne, 66, made the claim Thursday on “The Talk,” where she serves as a co-host. She told her fellow hosts Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Sara Gilbert and Carrie Ann Inaba that she was asked to be a judge on “The Masked Singer.” However, she revealed that she turned the gig down because she was going to be on "The X Factor."

“I was signed on to do another show at the time," Osbourne explained about her missed "Masked Singer" opportunity. “I was signed to go to England, and then Simon Cowell changed his mind and thought I was too old.”

SHARON OSBOURNE SAYS SHE CAN'T KEEP UP WITH HUSBAND OZZY'S SEX DRIVE

"I was under contract ... I said, ‘I can’t. I have to go to England to do this,’ and then Simon Cowell goes, ‘She’s old. We need somebody young,’" she recounted.

“So, if you want young, then fire yourself,” Osbourne said of Cowell.

SHARON OSBOURNE SLAMS YOUNG PEOPLE FOR HAVING 'VERY BAD SOCIAL SKILLS' DUE TO TECHNOLOGY

Last year, Osbourne announced she was not returning to “The X Factor UK” saying she didn’t “think she’s needed,” Deadline reported. The news came after she did an interview with Howard Stern where she called the contestants “little s---s” and said the reality show was “f---ing karaoke.”

Osbourne appeared on “The X Factor” in 2004 before leaving in 2008 then returning in 2013. She signed a three-year deal with the show in 2016.