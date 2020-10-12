Shaquille O’Neal won’t do ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ says he doesn’t have ‘discipline and courage'

Shaquille O’Neal has no plans to accept an offer from “Dancing with the Stars” despite several requests from the ABC show.

The former NBA star said in a recent interview that although he admires all the other professional basketball players who have competed for the Mirrorball trophy, he admittedly doesn’t have the “discipline and courage” to do the show.

“I can’t do it, yeah. I wouldn’t do it now,” O’Neal told Us Weekly.

He added: “I like being the innovator. If it was season 1, I would do it. But I can’t do it in season 2 [or after].”

‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ JUDGE BRUNO TONIOLI, PRODUCER DEFEND TYRA BANKS AFTER SHOW MISHAP: 'NOT HER FAULT'

The “Big Podcast with Shaq” host then praised former NBA star Charles Oakley, who was eliminated after the first episode of “Dancing with the Stars” this season.

“I thought his feet work was pretty nice,” O’Neal told the outlet.

He added: “He looked really good at something that they’d been wanting me to do for a while, but I don’t have enough discipline and courage to do it.”

‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ FANS REACT AFTER ‘TIGER KING’ STAR CAROLE BASKIN GETS ELIMINATED

“[Charles] looks really good. Now, he was always a guy that stayed in shape and it was really good and his outfit and his hips are still working really good,” O’Neal continued.

Prior to Oakley’s elimination, O’Neal called on his fans via Instagram to vote for the former NBA star and his dance partner Emma Slater.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“You kno who to vote for @therealoak34 had some great feetwork,” he wrote

Other basketball players featured on “Dancing with the Stars” include Lamar Odom, Clyde Drexler, Rick Fox, Metta Sandiford-Artest, Derek Fisher and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.