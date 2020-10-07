‘Dancing with the Stars’ judge Bruno Tonioli, producer defend Tyra Banks after show mishap: 'Not her fault'

“Dancing with the Stars” executive producer Andrew Llinares and judge Bruno Tonioli have come to Tyra Banks' defense.

The new host suffered a mishap on Monday night’s show, leading her to incorrectly name which contestants were safe from elimination and which contestants were in the bottom two.

At the time, the former "America's Next Top Model" host blamed the situation on the control room and the woes of live TV, but viewers were still quick to grill her with harsh criticism online.

Llinares backed up Banks, 46, in a recent interview and assured fans the on-air elimination error was “not Tyra’s fault.”

“It was a behind-the-scenes issue,” the producer told Entertainment Tonight.

He added: "I was in the control room when this happened. The votes and results coming in is one of the most dramatic moments in the show, but it was a little more dramatic than we were hoping for last night, in a very unexpected way."

“There was a technical issue as the actual votes were coming in last night,” Llinares added. “What happened was, Tyra actually had the wrong names on her card."

The “Dancing with the Stars” producer then praised Banks for how she dealt with the confusion.

"I think she did an amazing job rectifying what happened live on the show. It's not an easy thing to do, what she did,” he said. “There's a lot of undo criticism, I think, around Tyra. I just think she's doing an amazing job on this show. And I could not be more thrilled with the way that she dealt with this moment on the show."

Llinares told ET that he's "having meetings today with everybody that's involved in our voting to make sure that nothing like this happens again."

Judge Tonioli, 64, also backed Banks amid the criticism.

"It's live television, things like this happen, especially with information coming in from all over the country, voting and calculating in such a small amount of time," he told the outlet. "Tyra was brilliant ... she was really good because she took control of the situation."

The judge also addressed pleas from fans to bring back longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews to which he advised they keep the comments to themselves and "let [Tyra] do it her way."

"It's a bit tiring, all the negativity, in not even giving people a chance. Just let her be who she is. It's great to work with her," he said.

Tonioli added: "We're in a world that always focuses on the negative and I found that quite upsetting. You can't compare apples to pears, you know? You get different things, and you have to allow someone to do things their own way.”

Following Monday night’s mishap, Banks took to social media and apologized for the incident.

“Wowzers. Live TV. Wrong name on cards. So challenging to deal with moments like these. But we power through," she tweeted.