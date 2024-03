Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Shannen Doherty is reflecting on the tensions that occurred on the "Beverly Hills, 90210" set between herself and her co-stars

On her "Let’s Be Clear" podcast, she spoke with Brian Austin Green, who played David Silver on the show, and noted that the male cast members seemed to get along better than the females.

"I recall when tension started happening on the set, and it was always awesome to me that the boys got along so well," Doherty said. "You guys were always very supportive of each other and congratulating each other, and it wasn't necessarily the same with the girls."

Green clarified, "Let's just say it wasn't the same with the girls instead of, it wasn't always necessarily the same. 'Cause I feel like you're sugarcoating that situation a little bit."

He continued, "I remember it got really rough and competitive for you all. Like it was, that was not an easy situation to watch. I remember the guys, we used to talk about that."

"I remember at one point when there was a fight out front, and Ian and I were there," Green added. "And so, we were the two that stepped into, kind of, the middle of it to keep it from escalating."

Doherty recalled a disagreement with their co-star Jennie Garth over a prank.

"What's really funny about that fight that was between myself and Jennie, and it started – I don't know if you remember why it started – she was doing, she was calling it ‘Pants Down Day,’ where she would pull the pants on some of the crew members in a funny way, but some of them were getting pretty annoyed with it," the 52-year-old recalled.

"And then I reversed it and I said, ‘Skirt up day,'" she continued. "And she always wore the men's Calvin Klein boxer shorts under her clothes. So I didn't think it was that big of a deal. And so I did ‘Skirt Up Day’ and oh, my God, she lost it on me, and I was just not in the mood to back down."

Green noted it was "a huge moment for everyone." He added he now tries to "understand what was going on" because he was so young and "so f---ing selfish."

Doherty said later in the podcast, "I think I give us more allowance now to forgive ourselves and to forgive others for being friggin' kids working on that show and having that amount of publicity and attention and fame."

She also addressed the amount of press she was doing compared to her co-stars, which ruffled some feathers among the cast.

"It was really hard because I think the expectation that was coming my way was that I should not be doing as much press as I was doing," she said.

"And what nobody realized was I didn’t enjoy taking my weekends and going and doing photo shoots and doing publicity," the "Charmed" star said. "But I had a network and producers telling me I had to go do it… You say yes, even though you’re exhausted, and you’re sort of fed up answering the same questions from multiple people in interviews. And even though there are moments where its super cool to be on the cover of a magazine… but the rest, all the rest, I was pretty exhausted, and I was going through a lot of my own growing up, and it really seemed like I was getting the brunt of ‘Why is this show about Brenda and Brandon?’"

Green agreed, and Doherty added with a laugh that part of why she got so much attention for the show was "because it’s about the Walshes," referring to her and Jason Priestley’s characters, who move to Beverly Hills in the first episode and kick off the show’s storylines.

Doherty has also recently been embroiled in a feud with her "Charmed" co-star Alyssa Milano, claiming Milano had her fired after the show's third season. The actresses have gone back and forth at public events with dueling claims over who caused the drama.

Recently, Doherty appeared with her fellow "Charmed" stars Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, stating, "There is no revisionist history in the truth that I know we told [on the podcast].… What somebody else may call trauma is an actual trauma for me that I have lived with for an extremely long time. And it is only through my battle with cancer that I decided to address this trauma and be open and honest about it, so I could actually heal from a livelihood that was taken away from me; a livelihood that was taken away from my family because someone else wanted to be No. 1 on the call sheet."