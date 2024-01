Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Shannen Doherty and Jason Priestley played twins Brenda and Brandon Walsh on the massively popular "Beverly Hills, 90210."

Now, more than 30 years after the show premiered, the actors are still friendly. Priestley appeared on Doherty's podcast, "Let's Be Clear," and in their conversation Doherty touched on her early departure from the show.

After the fourth season of the show, she left the series. Speaking to Priestley, she explains, "I was in a really horrible marriage, and there were things transpiring in that marriage that made it very hard for me to consistently be on time for work."

SHANNEN DOHERTY HAS A ‘LONG’ LIST OF PEOPLE SHE DOESN'T WANT ATTENDING HER FUNERAL: ‘I DON'T WANT THEM THERE'

She continued, "I know that became a very big problem for the rest of you, as it should be, because if everyone else is on time, and you're waiting for one person. It sucks, right, because it means you're now going to work longer hours. You're going to be there for 17 hours as opposed to only 15 hours hopefully, or 14 hours."

Doherty took responsibility for her tardiness, saying, "It wasn't anybody's responsibility but mine," but added that she still wished she would have been told what consequences she could have faced ahead of being fired.

SHANNEN DOHERTY'S RIVALRY WITH ALYSSA MILANO CAUSED ‘CHARMED’ CAST DIVIDE: ‘I CRIED EVERY SINGLE NIGHT’

For five months from 1993 to 1994, she was married to actor Ashley Hamilton. While she doesn't name Hamilton in her conversation with Priestley, the time period of their marriage lines up with her last season of the show.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Speaking to Priestley, she admitted she could have been more open about what was going on in her personal life. She also admitted some of her tardiness was because she and costar Tori Spelling would go out drinking.

Priestley, who Doherty recalled was dubbed the show's "quarterback" by producers, told her that he wished she could have been more open about her home situation, so he could have handled the issue with "more compassion and caring."

While she appreciated the gesture, she did say she took full responsibility for the circumstances that led to her firing.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I do blame myself because I should have had my personal life more together, I should have left a relationship earlier, I shouldn't have been going out. … I got definitely affected by the attention, and all of a sudden I could go in a nightclub, and it didn't matter how old I was. I found it all very seductive and alluring and I fell into that trap," she explained.

She theorized that maybe she was "embarrassed" by what was happening and that's why she didn't open up to Priestley about the circumstances — she noted that they had a close relationship then.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to Hamilton for comment.