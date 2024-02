Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Sarah Michelle Gellar is standing by her friend Shannen Doherty amid her ongoing feud with her "Charmed" co-star Alyssa Milano.

In an new interview with E!, Gellar said "It was a difficult time. I was there for it. I think Shannen's just about sharing her truths in general right now."

She continued, "What's amazing about her is, flaws and all, she's showing it all. I will support her. I know it wasn't the easiest time, but she's a different person now."

The "Charmed" feud has been brewing since the series began back in 1998. The show starred Doherty, Milano, and Holly Marie Combs as sisters who discover they have witch powers and fight evil.

Doherty left the show after the third season, saying on her podcast in December that she hadn’t quit, but was fired after Milano threatened to sue the show.

Combs recalled a producer telling her, "‘We’ve been backed into this corner. He said, ‘You know, we're basically in a position where it's one or the other. We were told it was ‘her or me,’ and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment.'"

Earlier this month, Milano gave her take at MegaCon in Orlando, saying the drama made her "sad."

"I'm the most sad that a show that has meant so much to so many people has been tarnished by a toxicity that is still to this day, almost a quarter of a century later, still happening," she said. "When I think back to that time, it was hard for me. … And I have worked super hard in my life, in the last 25 years, to heal all of my trauma. And that's not, just, you know, the trauma that I experienced while shooting."

Two days later at the same event, Doherty, Combs, and Rose McGowan, who joined the show after Doherty’s departure, appeared together.

Doherty countered Milano’s claims, saying "There is no revisionist history in the truth that I know we told [on the podcast]. … What somebody else may call trauma is an actual trauma for me that I have lived with for an extremely long time. And it is only through my battle with cancer that I decided to address this trauma and be open and honest about it, so I could actually heal from a livelihood that was taken away from me; a livelihood that was taken away from my family because someone else wanted to be No. 1 on the call sheet."

As for her friendship with Doherty, Gellar has positive words for the "Beverly Hills 90210" star.

"Our relationship has grown because we've grown," Gellar told E!. "We've had experiences and life is complicated. And we've been able to experience it together, so then you grow together."

Doherty even pitched in one time during the pandemic lockdown to help Gellar and her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. try to complete online school after a power outage.

"I remember one day, we were doing Zoom school and all our power went out," the 46-year-old said. "And I was like, 'Let's go to Shannon's.' And then Shannon's power went out. So we're like, 'Let's have an adventure.' And she had rented this camper van. So we're like, 'Roadtrip! Let's go! Get the dog!'"

"Those were great moments," she added.