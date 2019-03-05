Shannen Doherty mourns Luke Perry, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' co-star: 'I’m struggling with this loss'

Shannen Doherty was distraught after getting a phone call that her beloved "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Luke Perry had died Monday at the age of 52 after suffering a "massive stroke."

The actress said she had been "in touch" with Perry after he was hospitalized last week in California and was "devastated" to find out he never recovered. In a touching Instagram post on Tuesday, the 47-year-old paid tribute to the actor, who starred as her love interest Dylan McKay on the '90s hit series.

"I’m struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts. But, my heart goes out to his family and friends who were blessed by his light in their (and mine) lives. Processing this is impossible right now," Doherty captioned an Instagram gallery, which featured several throwback photos of the pair.

SHANNEN DOHERTY SAYS SHE'S 'IN CONTACT' WITH LUKE PERRY AFTER ACTOR'S HOSPITALIZATION

The heartbreaking post received nearly 200,000 likes within just two hours Tuesday afternoon. Dozens of fans shared their condolences for the star's loss.

"Beautiful memories and pics Shannen your loss is way more personal than ours... but as an audience out hearts are equally broken and sad do to this huge loss for those of who grew up with you as teens... we are with you and mourning with you as well. We love you all!!" one fan wrote.

"Absolutely devastating news. Really sad. 😓," another agreed.

"I share the same thought! 💙 he was my first teen and never forgot him, it's impossible!" a third echoed.

Doherty confirmed she had been in touch with Perry days before he died.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I can't talk about it here 'cause I will literally start crying," the former "Charmed" star told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday. "But I love him and he knows I love him, and I'm in contact ... It's Luke, and he's my Dylan."

Dozens of celebrities took to social media to honor Perry, who was known as a childhood staple and overall kind-hearted person — personally and professionally.

His "90210" co-star Gabrielle Carteris told Fox News Monday that she was "absolutely heartbroken" by the news.

LUKE PERRY, '90210' AND 'RIVERDALE' STAR, REMEMBERED BY CELEBRITIES AS TV ICON AND 'KIND PERSON'

"Luke was a tremendous force in the lives of so many. He was a very sensitive soul who was kind, generous and he fought for the underdog. He was a strong voice and an advocate who will be so missed by all who knew him. He has left his mark – never to be forgotten. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans around the globe," she said.

Ian Ziering, who portrayed Steve Sanders on "90210," also mourned the loss of his castmate in a lengthy Instagram post.

"Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind. God please give him a seat close to to you, he deserves it," the actor wrote.