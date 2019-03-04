Shannen Doherty says she's 'in contact' with Luke Perry after actor's hospitalization

Shannen Doherty has been in touch with her former "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Luke Perry after he was recently hospitalized.

When asked if she has well-wishes for the actor, who starred as her love interest on the '90s hit series, Doherty, 47, chose her words carefully.

"I can't talk about it here 'cause I will literally start crying," the former "Charmed" star told "Entertainment Tonight" on Sunday. "But I love him and he knows I love him, and I'm in contact ... It's Luke, and he's my Dylan."

When asked how Perry, 52, was recovering, Doherty's voice began to break.

"He's gonna — everybody just keep positive, wonderful thoughts, and that's all I'm gonna say," she stammered.

Last Wednesday, Perry reportedly suffered a "massive stroke" at his Sherman Oaks, Calif., home.

The "Riverdale" actor's rep told Fox News that the star was "under observation at the hospital."

The incident occurred the same day that the "Beverly Hills, 90210" reboot was announced.

Neither Perry nor Doherty were reportedly attached to the new project, though former co-stars Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth and Gabrielle Carteris would reprise new versions of their prior roles on the series.

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.