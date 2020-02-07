Shannen Doherty files motion for sanctions against State Farm after company's jab over her cancer diagnosis

Shannen Doherty and her legal team are fighting back against State Farm after the insurance giant accused the actress of using her stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis to garner "sympathy" in their ongoing court battle.

In court documents obtained by Fox News on Friday, the "90210" actress' attorney, Devin McRae, filed a motion for sanctions against State Farm on Friday in its response to the company's bombshell filing made two days prior.

"Plaintiff Shannen Doherty will and hereby does move this Court for an award of Sanctions against Defendant State Farm General Insurance Company and its attorneys Cozen O'Connor," the court documents state.

SHANNEN DOHERTY IS USING BREAST CANCER DIAGNOSIS FOR 'SYMPATHY,' STATE FARM INSURANCE SAYS

The actress claims in the document that State Farm and its counsel violated a protective order that was set in place by "disclosing information designated as 'Confidential' and 'Highly Confidential -- Attorneys Eyes Only' and also by failing to redact information as required by the Local Rules," the papers continue.

Doherty called for the court to hear her argument for an award of sanctions on March 11 in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The 48-year-old actress' motion comes after State Farm claimed in documents filed Wednesday that she planned to "garner sympathy by her contention that State Farm must rebuild her entire house" when the case goes to trial.

SHANNEN DOHERTY SAYS SHE HAS STAGE 4 BREAST CANCER

The star initially sued the insurance company back in March 2019 after it refused to pay for the full amount of repairs to her home that had been damaged in the Woolsey fire.

In a statement to Fox News on Thursday, McRae called State Farm's argument "quite appalling."

"It's in line with the continuing contempt, hostility, and lack of respect it's had for Ms. Doherty since the beginning of this claim," McRae told Fox News.

“Of course cancer and a chronic respiratory ailment are directly relevant to the means and scope of fire and smoke remediation in her home and on her clothes,” McRae added.

The actress shared her stage 4 cancer diagnosis with the world earlier this week in a segment that aired on the ABC-TV show "Good Morning America."