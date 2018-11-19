Woolsey Fire devastation in Malibu, California seen in before-and-after aerial photos

The massive and deadly fire that scorched nearly 100,000 acres in Southern California is more than 90 percent contained, but the scope of the damage is apparent in new aerial photos showing the devastation.

Cal Fire said as of Monday the Woolsey Fire is at 94 percent containment, the improving conditions aided by the lack of Santa Ana Winds in recent days. The blaze has left 3 people dead and injured 3 firefighters, in addition to destroying over 1,500 structures.

Images that show destruction in the Malibu and Thousand Oaks area where the blaze erupted earlier this month were posted by the National Insurance Crime Bureau on Friday. The photos were taken from aircraft that were staged over Malibu and processed within 24-36 hours of the aircraft landing.

“This is helpful to property owners who may not be able to go back to their homes or businesses, and also assists the insurance industry by providing them with the ability to assess damage on behalf of their policyholders as soon as the images are available,” NICB Chief Operating Officer Jim Schweitzer said in a news release.

Members of the public can examine damage in the areas by typing in an address, and then viewing the "before" and "after" photos by using a slider across the screen.

The comparison photos show that, while some homes remain unscathed by the blaze, others have been reduced to rubble, and are surrounded by a charred landscape.

Evacuated residents have started being allowed back into the areas affected by the Woolsey Fire, but officials have warned people of continued dangers.

"Burned out power poles, burned and damaged homes, debris-filled roadways, broken gas lines and burned guard rails pose serious safety hazards to residents attempting to return to the area," Ventura County Fire officials told FOX11 in a statement. "The Woolsey Fire is unlike any previous fire in the Santa Monica Mountains due to the vast destruction and devastation to homes and critical infrastructure."

Those who finally have made it home after evacuation orders were lifted have complained authorities are not letting them return if they head out to get food or supplies.

“The aftermath of this disaster is a disaster in itself,” Lynn Jacob told the Los Angeles Times.

On Friday, the National Park Service said that all but one of 13 mountain lions being tracked in Southern California mountains have been accounted for following the devastating wildfire. The agency said the only missing mountain lion was one dubbed P-74, a young male born last year.

In addition, all four bobcats that the agency monitors via GPS have been located in the Santa Monica Mountains northwest of Los Angeles.

The 151-square-mile Woolsey fire has charred a huge swath national park land that's home to the big cats and popular among hikers, mountain bikers and horseback riders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.