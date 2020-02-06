Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Shannen Doherty
Published

Shannen Doherty is using breast cancer diagnosis for 'sympathy,' State Farm Insurance says

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Feb. 6Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Feb. 6

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Feb. 6 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Shannen Doherty announced this week she is battling stage 4 breast cancer. Now, State Farm Insurance — a company she is currently suing — is claiming the "90210" actress is using her diagnosis to garner sympathy.

The 48-year-old said earlier this week that she decided to share her diagnosis after her attorney recently filed documents against State Farm noting her terminal diagnosis. The "90210" star initially sued the insurance company in March 2019 after it refused to pay for the full amount of repairs to her California home that had been damaged in the Woolsey fire.

In new court documents filed Wednesday, State Farm accused Doherty of planning to "garner sympathy by her contention that State Farm must rebuild her entire house" when the case heads to trial, Page Six reported.

SHANNEN DOHERTY SAYS SHE HAS STAGE 4 BREAST CANCER

Shannen Doherty poses for a portrait in the Getty Images &amp; People Magazine Portrait Studio at Hallmark Channel and American Humanes 2019 Hero Dog Awards at the Beverly Hilton in October 2019.

Shannen Doherty poses for a portrait in the Getty Images &amp; People Magazine Portrait Studio at Hallmark Channel and American Humanes 2019 Hero Dog Awards at the Beverly Hilton in October 2019. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Plaintiff improperly claims she is entitled to have her entire home rebuilt at a cost of $2.7 million because she has breast cancer and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease,” the court documents state.

State Farm claims Doherty's house only suffered smoke damage and did not have structural or fire damage. The company also argued it already paid $1 million, which covered costs for remediation and professional cleaning of the home and for Doherty to rent a temporary place to live, the outlet said.

'BH90210' STAR SHANNEN DOHERTY WASN’T GOING TO DO REBOOT: ‘THINGS DRASTICALLY CHANGED’ AFTER LUKE PERRY DIED

Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering reunite for the "90210" reboot.

Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering reunite for the "90210" reboot. (FOX via Getty Images)

Doherty's attorney, Devin McRae, did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment, but told Page Six that State Farm's accusations are "appalling."

“Of course cancer and a chronic respiratory ailment are directly relevant to the means and scope of fire and smoke remediation in her home and on her clothes,” McRae said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She initially underwent hormone therapy before undergoing a mastectomy, following by back-to-back rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, People previously reported.  In 2018, she underwent reconstruction with an innovative surgery called DIEP flap, in which the breast is rebuilt using the patient's own tissue.

Since her initial diagnosis, the "Charmed" actress returned to work on the "90210" reboot in 2019.