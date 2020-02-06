Shannen Doherty is using breast cancer diagnosis for 'sympathy,' State Farm Insurance says

Shannen Doherty announced this week she is battling stage 4 breast cancer. Now, State Farm Insurance — a company she is currently suing — is claiming the "90210" actress is using her diagnosis to garner sympathy.

The 48-year-old said earlier this week that she decided to share her diagnosis after her attorney recently filed documents against State Farm noting her terminal diagnosis. The "90210" star initially sued the insurance company in March 2019 after it refused to pay for the full amount of repairs to her California home that had been damaged in the Woolsey fire.

In new court documents filed Wednesday, State Farm accused Doherty of planning to "garner sympathy by her contention that State Farm must rebuild her entire house" when the case heads to trial, Page Six reported.

SHANNEN DOHERTY SAYS SHE HAS STAGE 4 BREAST CANCER

“Plaintiff improperly claims she is entitled to have her entire home rebuilt at a cost of $2.7 million because she has breast cancer and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease,” the court documents state.

State Farm claims Doherty's house only suffered smoke damage and did not have structural or fire damage. The company also argued it already paid $1 million, which covered costs for remediation and professional cleaning of the home and for Doherty to rent a temporary place to live, the outlet said.

'BH90210' STAR SHANNEN DOHERTY WASN’T GOING TO DO REBOOT: ‘THINGS DRASTICALLY CHANGED’ AFTER LUKE PERRY DIED

Doherty's attorney, Devin McRae, did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment, but told Page Six that State Farm's accusations are "appalling."

“Of course cancer and a chronic respiratory ailment are directly relevant to the means and scope of fire and smoke remediation in her home and on her clothes,” McRae said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She initially underwent hormone therapy before undergoing a mastectomy, following by back-to-back rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, People previously reported. In 2018, she underwent reconstruction with an innovative surgery called DIEP flap, in which the breast is rebuilt using the patient's own tissue.

Since her initial diagnosis, the "Charmed" actress returned to work on the "90210" reboot in 2019.