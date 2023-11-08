Shania Twain’s crew members hospitalized after tour bus involved in multi-vehicle crash

Crew members on Shania Twain's Queen Of Me tour were hospitalized Wednesday following a collision involving multiple vehicles on a highway in Canada.

Twain, 58, was not onboard the bus when the accident occurred.

"One crew bus and one truck from the Shania Twain - Queen Of Me tour were involved in a highway accident driving between Winnipeg and Saskatoon," Twain's reps said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"Multiple vehicles encountered dangerous driving conditions due to inclement weather. Members of the production crew who require medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals."

They added, "We are incredibly thankful to the emergency services teams for their quick response and ongoing support. We ask for patience as we look after our touring family."

Twain performed at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Tuesday and is scheduled to perform in Saskatoon at the SaskTel Centre on Thursday.

It's unclear if that concert will still continue on as scheduled.