ENTERTAINMENT

Shania Twain’s crew members hospitalized after tour bus involved in multi-vehicle crash

Country singer Shania Twain, who was not onboard the bus, is on Queen of Me tour in Canada

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Shania Twain launches 2023 'Queen of Me' tour Video

Shania Twain launches 2023 'Queen of Me' tour

Superstar Shania Twain on her tour, leading by example for her opening acts and giving back through her Shania Kids Can charity.

Crew members on Shania Twain's Queen Of Me tour were hospitalized Wednesday following a collision involving multiple vehicles on a highway in Canada.

Twain, 58, was not onboard the bus when the accident occurred.  

"One crew bus and one truck from the Shania Twain - Queen Of Me tour were involved in a highway accident driving between Winnipeg and Saskatoon," Twain's reps said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. 

Shania Twain walks red carpet wearing yellow dress

Shania Twain was not onboard a bus crash in Canada which injured multiple members of her touring crew. (Dave J Hogan)

"Multiple vehicles encountered dangerous driving conditions due to inclement weather. Members of the production crew who require medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals." 

They added, "We are incredibly thankful to the emergency services teams for their quick response and ongoing support. We ask for patience as we look after our touring family."

Twain performed at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Tuesday and is scheduled to perform in Saskatoon at the SaskTel Centre on Thursday. 

It's unclear if that concert will still continue on as scheduled. 

