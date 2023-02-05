Shania Twain divides the internet with Grammys outfit: 'Man, I feel like Cruella De Vil!'

Shania Twain's Grammys outfit has social media buzzing.

Twain hit the red carpet wearing a black-and-white polka dot suit, designed by Harris Reed, consisting of flared pants, a matching blazer and a matching oversized hat. She finished off the look with a bright red wig, telling E! News, she just "needed to have a little bit of a splash of color."

"So it puts me in a very celebratory spirit, very optimistic mood," she told the outlet on the carpet. "And I think just coming out of this whole COVID phase makes me feel light and bubbly and happy and fun."

E! News also reported Twain's choice of clothing was a way to pay homage to her friend, Grammy winning artist Harry Styles, who has often referred to Twain as one of his style icons.

Soon after Twain walked the red carpet, social media was flooded with opinions on her look, with many critiquing her choice, but just as many celebrating her.

"Halloween isn't until October," one Twitter user wrote, with another writing "Shania could’ve ate the Grammys red carpet! But yet she seems to think it’s Halloween."

"Man, I feel like Cruella De Vil!," one user wrote, referencing the star's number one hit single, "Man, I Feel Like A Woman." Another wrote "Shania Twain looking like Cruella De Vil from 101 Dalmations or no."

"#ShaniaTwain stole #HarryPotter's sorting hat, and it insisted she dress as a #CruellaDeVille impersonator with a faux Dalmation coat," one commenter wrote.

One Twitter user compared Twain to a character from the Super Mario video games, Toad, who wears a red and white polka dot hat in the game, writing "Shania Twain being a Mario fan was news to us," and posting a photo which read, "Shania Twain plays homage to Mario Kart in this Grammys look."

"Love the #GRAMMYs for the wackadoodle style but this Harris Reed look on #ShaniaTwain makes my eyes bleed," wrote another.

Twain was also compared to another popular cartoon character, with one Twitter user writing, "This is Jessie from Toy Story." Another commenter simply advised Twain to "sue your stylist," with yet another left wondering "Wtf is Shania Twain wearing?????"

The most common comparison was to a cow, with someone writing "mad cow disease arrived to the Grammys," and another saying "Shania Twain looks like a cow utter (sic) at the #GRAMMYs with that outfit on."

"Category is…Magic Mushroom Realness," another wrote about her outfit.

Not all the comments were negative though, with some celebrating Twain's appearance, like one fan who wrote, "Shania Twain could show up in a burlap sack and she’d still be best dressed."

"Some people will say that outfit don't impress them much, but if Shania Twain wakes up and says ‘man i feel like wearing a red wig and giant hat to the Grammys’ she can do that cause she's Shania Twain," someone else tweeted.

Another wrote simply, "Shania Twain brought the fun to the red carpet at the Grammys this year!"

Twain was at the award show to present best country album, an award she won for her second studio album, "The Woman in Me," in 1996. She has an additional four Grammy Awards, in the categories best country song and best female country vocal performance.