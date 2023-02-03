Expand / Collapse search
Shania Twain
Published

Shania Twain turns heads with new look ahead of 'Queen of Me' release

The country superstar will kick off a tour in April

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Country superstar Shania Twain marks 25 years since her breakthrough album Video

Country superstar Shania Twain marks 25 years since her breakthrough album

Country music superstar Shania Twain joins Fox News' Ashley Dvorkin to reflect on her career and celebrate the 25th anniversary of her breakthrough album 'The Woman in Me.'

Shania Twain is proving that blondes have more fun!

The country star turned heads with her new platinum blonde hair as she stepped out Thursday night for a Republic Records event in Los Angeles.

The 57-year-old debuted her long blonde locks in an orange satin dress with white heels.

SHANIA TWAIN REVEALS NEAR-DEATH EXPERIENCE DURING TERRIFYING ILLNESS

Shania Twain turned heads with her new platinum blonde hair as she stepped out for a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Shania Twain turned heads with her new platinum blonde hair as she stepped out for a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The "Man, I Feel Like a Woman" songstress posed with a few celebrity friends, including artists Kim Petras, Yung Gravy and Coi Leray.

"I had such a fun night with my @republicrecords family - I haven’t laughed that much in ages! Now it’s time to celebrate with you all!! Queen Of Me is almost out!!" Twain shared on her Instagram.

The "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer's new look didn't go over well with some of her social media followers.

In the comments section of her latest Instagram post, several people criticized her blonde hairdo.

"Babe- you are HOT and lovely but that wig is atrocious like an Amazon deal of the day," one user wrote.

"I don't like the blonde! Doesn't look like you. You're beautiful with brown curly hair," another fan commented.

SHANIA TWAIN SAYS ‘FORGET THE SAG’ AFTER POSING NUDE FOR FIRST TIME, REVEALS PLASTIC SURGERY PLANS

However, others disagreed, sticking up for the performer on both social media posts that showcased her blonde hair.

One user commented, "Also too many of y’all have never heard of wigs" with a laughing emoji.

"Can she explore different looks and not get crucified for it. As if y'all have never changed your hair colour before. Chill...it's not forever," another fan commented.

"I love all the comments trying to tell a grown a-- woman what to do, all because they don't like it. Look in the mirror and be happy folks," someone else added.

Shania Twain recently talked about posing nude for the first time and what that did for her confidence.

Shania Twain recently talked about posing nude for the first time and what that did for her confidence. (Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC)

A couple of months back, Twain flaunted light pink hair during several media appearances and performances.

The singer has candidly spoken out about her decision to pose topless for the cover art of the lead single, "Waking Up Dreaming," from her new album, "Queen of Me."

"Queen of Me" was released Friday and is available to stream online.

