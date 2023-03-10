Shania Twain says country music is more sexist now than ever

Shania Twain is undoubtedly one of the most popular singers in country music, but things haven't always been easy for her in the industry.

In fact, she believes that being a woman in the genre in 2023 is harder than it was when she got her start decades ago.

"The music industry going back 20 years ago, 30 years ago, was primarily more dominated by men," she told CNBC in an interview. "You know, male executives, most of the studio musicians were men, most of the managers were men, it was just more male-dominated in every sense. So being taken seriously as a woman was a challenge."

She recalled facing many "challenges" that male stars didn't have to face, such as criticism for being "too sexy" in her performances and music videos, but she was "relentless."

"As I went along, I could see the progress," she explained. "First of all, the genre and my fans, my music was appealing to a very broad audience, very open-minded fans. They were embracing my way of making my music and my way of visualizing my music through photography and videos."

But even after every obstacle she faced, she said that she believes that "the industry has regressed, I feel it’s more difficult for women to find space, to find room. It’s sad to see it, but it’s very true."

Twain said that it's not "an even playing ground, nowhere near it," and that she doesn't know why things have gotten worse for women in country music.

"I can’t really put my finger on why they’re making it so difficult for women, or, you know, why they’re not giving them that space," she said. "They’re certainly good enough, it’s just not an even playing ground right now."

Still, she hasn't backed down from telling her story with her music.

The "You're Still the One" singer said, "It’s always been very important for me to self-express, and since I’m a woman, a lot of my perspectives do come directly from a female perspective."

"I am a fairly outspoken person, so a lot of my lyrics are quite statement orientated ... they’re quite bold and conversational. So it’s really just always been important for me to be able to express myself and my point of view and to inspire. So the fact that it does inspire a lot of women and just people in general makes me happy."

Twain has been singing since she was a child. She worked towards stardom until her mother and stepfather were killed in a car accident, and then she took in her younger siblings. After they grew up, she continued her pursuit, and in the early '90s she got a record deal and dropped her birth name of Eileen Edwards in favor of her now-famous moniker, Shania Twain.

Her debut album was a bit of a flop. However, when she was given the freedom to write her own songs, she released her sophomore album, "The Woman in Me," and it made her a breakout star with memorable hits like "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?" and "Any Man of Mine."

Since then, she's cemented her place in country music history with numerous hits and two Las Vegas residencies.

She's currently prepping her "Queen of Me" tour, which shares the name of her latest album.