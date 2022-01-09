Shania Twain congratulates Taylor Swift for breaking her record as a female artist on the country music charts

Shania Twain took losing her record on the country music charts to Taylor Swift in stride by congratulating the fellow singer in a social media post.

Over the weekend, Twain acknowledged that Swift has broken her record as the female artist with the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. The "That Don’t Impress Me Much" singer previously had 97 weeks at the top of the list, but that's no longer the record.

According to Billboard, Swift managed to hit 99 weeks at No. 1 on the charts thanks in large part to the re-release of her past albums, "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" and "Red (Taylor's Version)." To mark the occasion, Twain shared a post with the Billboard stats on Twitter and wrote a message of congratulations to the new record holder.

"Let’s Go Girls!!!! Proud of you @taylorswift13. Historical records are meant to be made and then broken. The baton is meant to be passed on to new generations. Unstoppable young female country artists are [fire] inspire of hurdles," she wrote along with the hashtag, "#trailblazers."

Although Swift is the record-holding female country artist, the top slot remains Garth Brooks, who holds the all-time record with 169 weeks followed closely by Alabama with 125 and Willie Nelson at 106.

This isn’t the first time Twain has raved about Swift’s work. In 2014, she commented on Swift’s turn to pop music from country, telling ET Canada that she was excited to see what the "1989" artist would do next.

"[Taylor]’s a singer-songwriter-performer, she does it all, and I think that the world is her oyster, she’s young and she needs to just do whatever she’s having fun at and I think everybody’s loving it," Twain said at the time.

Meanwhile, People reports that Swift highlighted Twain as one of her early influences in a recent TikTok video.

"Learned from the best," she captioned a video that showed photos of Twain, including one of them posing together.