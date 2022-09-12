Shania Twain says her fashion choices 'represent and present' her music

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shania Twain's music is compelling, but her fashion completes the story.

Twain, who will be celebrated at Tuesday's ACM Honors event airing on FOX, spoke to Fox News Digital about why fashion is so important to her.

"I believe that fashion is really part of what represents the songs," Twain told Fox News Digital.

"The songwriting is the root, the skeleton of everything, and then the performance, the stage, the videos and the fashion - that is all behind the aesthetics and at the forefront actually of all that represents and presents the music," she added.

SHANIA TWAIN SAYS SHE STILL FITS INTO HER ‘MAN! I FEEL LIKE A WOMAN’ CORSET: ‘IT FEELS AWESOME’

Twain wore two outfits for her appearance at the ACM Honors. She started the night in a beautiful black gown accessorized with a leopard print cowboy hat and matching boots.

She later changed into gold gown with a gold choker neckline to accept her award.

During the awards show, airing tonight, Twain was honored by Avril Lavigne, Kelsea Ballerini and Tiera Kennedy. Each performer sang a rendition of the country music star's music catalog and paid tribute to Twain through fashion.

Ballerini wore the same dress Twain donned at the 1999 Grammy Awards. The all white gown features long sleeves and a high neckline. Twain wore the gown to accept two Grammys; one for best female country vocal performance and one for best country song.

"I am so blown away," Twain told Entertainment Weekly on the red carpet. "She looks stunning. She looks like an absolute angel. It’s very flattering to see her in the dress, and that she even wanted to wear it. I said, ‘I hope it’s not too dusty after being in the (Grammy Museum).'"

Lavigne also paid tribute to Twain with her outfit for the ACM Honors. The Canadian singer wore a leopard print outfit in a nod to Twain's outfit for the "That Don't Impress Me Much" music video.

At her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Lavigne told Fox News Digital, "I just honored Shania Twain with the Poet Award and performed her song ‘No One Needs to Know.' I sang on stage with her when I was 14 years old. I won a contest through a local radio station to sing with her. Of course, that was super helpful and created buzz around me."

"I think that’s so cool that she would do that for younger artists," Lavigne said. "She’s amazing, she’s inspired me very much. She’s an amazing songwriter, and she’s a Canadian who kicks butt."

Twain is being awarded with the Poet's award. "This award is presented to a Country Music songwriter for outstanding and longstanding musical and/or lyrical contributions throughout their career, with special consideration given to a song or songs’ impact on the culture of Country Music," according to the Academy of Country Music.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Twain reacted to the award on Twitter.

"It's been a bumpy ride, I kept my chin up, developed a tough skin and got on with it!! I got to spend the night in the historical Ryman Auditorium surrounded by my friends, fellow songwriters and beautiful fans, what a gorgeous night," Twain wrote after filming the awards show.

"Receiving the @ACMawards Poet's Award was a dream come true," she added. "But getting to spend the night with so many of my friends - who might I add are inspiring, kick-a** women(!!) made it even dreamier!!"

Twain focused on sharing her wisdom with young songwriters, honing in on women who are just starting out in the country music industry.

"Like I said in my very long speech tonight about what my advice would be to young songwriters, especially women starting out, is that you have to really expect to be rejected," she explained to Fox News Digital.

"It is part of the journey, and you have to also accept there will be other people, other writers, other artists that are stronger and better than you. That you can grow and learn from, and you should embrace that. It's not anything to be discouraged by."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The country music star noted that "perseverance" and "hard work" are the key to success.

"Nothing beats that," she added.