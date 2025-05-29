Shakira, Jason Aldean concerts abruptly canceled at Boston's Fenway Park over stage safety concerns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shakira, Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn's upcoming concerts were abruptly canceled on Thursday due to concerns about the safety of the stage at Fenway Park in Boston.

The Colombian singer was set to perform on Thursday night, while the country star and the country music duo's show was scheduled for Friday night. However, Live Nation announced that the concerts would not go ahead as planned in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

"During a routine pre-show check, structural elements were identified as not being up to standard, so the shows were canceled. All team members are safe," a representative for Live Nation said.

Fenway Park also shared the news of the cancellation in a post to the venue's page on X.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Shakira and Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn performances originally scheduled for May 29th and May 30th respectively at Fenway Park have been canceled. Refunds will be available at your point of purchase. We apologize for the inconvenience," the post read.

According to local Boston ABC affiliate WCVB, sources said that the cancelations occurred after the "staging fell apart during rehearsal." The outlet reported that Boston Inspectorial Services conducted an inspection and found that the "staging was not structurally sound."

Fox News Digital has reached out to representatives for Shakira, Aldean, Brooks & Dunn and Boston Inspectorial Services for comment.

While Shakira has yet to publicly address the cancellations, Aldean and Brooks & Dunn shared Fenway Park's post on their social media platforms.

Shakira's show was set to mark the opening of the 2025 Fenway Concert Series. The "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker is currently on her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" ("Women No Longer Cry") tour, which kicked off on May 13 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will conclude on June 30 in San Francisco.

On Wednesday, Shakira expressed her excitement over performing in Boston in a post on her X page, noting that she would be joined on stage by will.i.am and Wyclef Jean.

"Boston I’m coming! Will.I.am and Wycleff tomorrow! I can’t ask for more!! And can’t wait to be on stage with all of you!" she wrote.

Aldean kicked off his "Full Throttle Tour 2025" in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, last weekend. The "Try That In a Small Town" singer was set to co-headline with Brooks & Dunn for the first time at Friday's concert in Boston. When the one-night-only show was announced in January, Aldean shared a statement that read: "Playing Fenway Park has always been a highlight for me over the years. I love the city of Boston, the people and the energy surrounding the city. Getting to play it with some of my musical heroes, Brooks & Dunn, is going to be one for the ages."

Brooks & Dunn, which comprises singer-songwriters Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, are set to join Morgan Wallen for several dates on his I’m the "Problem 2025" tour this summer.

Shakira's show at Fenway Park was canceled just four hours before the Grammy winner was set to take the stage and several fans had already gathered outside the stadium. Local CBS affiliate WBZ News spoke with several fans who expressed their disappointment over the news.

"We're a little disappointed because we came from Connecticut to see Shakira. I'm from Barranquilla, Colombia," one fan said. "We just got the news that the concert has been canceled like nine minutes ago."

"I'm disappointed," another person told the outlet. "I've never been to a concert, it's my first time. I'm 63 years old and I'm disappointed."

"We were supposed to come in November, and she rescheduled her entire tour," said one fan, who had traveled from Florida for Shakira's concert. "So, it's already six months, eight months down the line and it's canceled again so it's definitely sad."