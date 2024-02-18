Shakira releasing new music following tax fraud case

Shakira revealed her 12th studio album will hit shelves next month, nearly seven years after the release of her last catalog.

The "Whenever, Wherever" singer announced a March 22 release date for "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women Don't Cry Anymore)" on Instagram.

Shakira's latest work debuts months after she took a plea deal and admitted to multiple counts of failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros (about $15.8 million) in taxes between 2012-14.

Shakira "created" her new album with help from her "pack of shewolves who were there for me every step of the way," she wrote on Instagram.

"Making this body of work has been an alchemical process. While writing each song I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength."

In November, the international singer avoided an eight-year prison sentence in addition to a $26 million fine, but legally was determined to be guilty of tax fraud.

Under the deal, Shakira received a suspended three-year sentence and is required to pay an $8 million fine, including the previously unpaid taxes and interest.

Another $472,000 fine was required in exchange for having her prison sentence waived.

Prosecutors in Barcelona alleged the "Hips Don't Lie" singer spent more than half of both 2012 and 2014 in Spain, and therefore was required to pay taxes in the country.

"While I was determined to defend my innocence in a trial that my lawyers were confident would have ruled in my favor, I have made the decision to finally resolve this matter with the best interest of my kids at heart who do not want to see their mom sacrifice her personal well-being in this fight," Shakira's representatives told Fox News Digital in a statement released at the time.

"I need to move past the stress and emotional toll of the last several years and focus on the things I love - my kids and all the opportunities to come in my career, including my upcoming world tour and my new album, both of which I am extremely excited about. I admire tremendously those who have fought these injustices to the end, but for me, today, winning is getting my time back for my kids and my career."

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is still facing separate tax evasion charges for failing to pay $7.1 million in taxes based on her 2018 income.

In November 2022, the Grammy award-winning artist reached a custody agreement for her two sons with ex Gerard Piqué following the end of their 11-year relationship.

Pt, the boys will be raised in Miami, Florida, with their mother, and their father receives visitation during multiple vacation periods, including Thanksgiving, Winter or Christmas and March/April (coinciding with Easter) break.