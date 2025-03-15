Country star Colt Ford admits one thing fans don’t know about Jason Aldean

Colt Ford is revealing a side of country star Jason Aldean that fans rarely see.

In a candid conversation with Fox News Digital, Ford peeled back the curtain on his fellow country superstars he’s collaborated with -- including the late Toby Keith -- and shared the one thing that fans may not know about Aldean.

"People get confused with the whole artist thing," Ford told Fox News Digital in an interview. "These artists … they're just regular dudes, too."

He reflected on late country legend Keith, as he described him as "larger than life" but still "just a regular guy" when the spotlight wasn’t on him. Ford mirrored the same sentiments for Aldean.

"Hell, Jason Aldean’s shy," Ford admitted. "I mean, he's a great guy, but he’s shy if he doesn’t know you, and people don’t understand that because they just see the stage side, you know."

Although fans may be surprised by Aldean’s off-stage persona, Ford insisted that the "Dirt Road Anthem" singer is much more reserved behind his high-energy concerts.

"A lot of those artists are not like that off-stage. A lot of guys are just more reserved or more chill."

The "Hell Out of It" singer, known for blending country and hip-hop, has bonded with other artists during the course of his music career, including Jelly Roll.

Ford shared with Fox News Digital how he "encouraged" Jelly Roll on his weight-loss journey.

"I'm seeing my buddy Jelly Roll losing a bunch of weight… I've encouraged him. I saw him and I was like, ‘Dude, stay after it.’"

"You feel like you could do anything when you're up there doing it and you don't realize the effect it's having on you… I didn't know because I've been big for a little while. It's like, ‘Oh, wow, I feel completely different. I didn't know I could feel that way.’"

Ford added, "It hasn't broken my spirit for sure… if anything, it's strengthened it."

The "Slow Ride" singer recently suffered a health crisis that led him to an eight-day coma in April 2024.

He credited God for a second chance at life after he revealed he "died 2 times" from a near-fatal heart attack.

Ford told Fox News Digital that once he woke up from his coma, he told himself this was a sign from God.

"God just told me, I need to sit down and pay attention to what's going on around me," Ford, 54, said.

"And I think try to use it for … something as positive as I can … no matter what it is, I'm meant to have that second chance. That just doesn't happen. You know? … It is such a gift. I realize how precious some things are now, and it makes me focus a little bit differently."