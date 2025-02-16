Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment

Shakira hospitalized for 'abdominal issue,' cancels Lima concert

The Colombian singer embarked on her 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' world tour last week

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Shakira was hospitalized Saturday due to an "abdominal issue" that forced her to cancel a scheduled concert in Lima.

The Colombian singer revealed on social media Sunday that doctors wouldn't allow her to perform as she was not in "good enough condition."

"I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized," she wrote on Instagram. 

SHAKIRA RELEASING NEW MUSIC FOLLOWING TAX FRAUD CASE

Shakira sparkles in front of pink background

Shakira was forced to cancel her Lima, Peru, concert stop due to "abdominal issues." (Catherine Powell)

"The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening. 

SHAKIRA QUICKLY EXITS STAGE AFTER FAN SEEMINGLY FILMS UP HER DRESS

"I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I've been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru."

She added, "I hope to be released and well tomorrow so I'm able to perform. My team and the promoters are already working on a new date to communicate to you. Thank you all for your understand. I love you all."

Shakira Instagram Lima concert cancelation

Shakira revealed "abdominal issues" sent her to the ER Saturday night. (Shakira/Instagram)

It's not clear what medical issue Shakira suffered, or how long she will be hospitalized.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Shakira's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The "Wherever, Whenever" singer embarked on her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" world tour on Feb. 11. The Lima stop would have been only her third show on the tour.

Shakira accepts Grammy award for best Latin pop album

Shakira earned the best Latin pop album award at the 67th Grammy awards. (Kevin Mazur)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Earlier this month, Shakira took home the Grammy award for best Latin pop album for "Las Mujeres Ya No LLoran."

She faced a big win in her tax battle last year when Spanish prosecutors recommended a second investigation into the singer's finances be thrown out days after she attended her first Met Gala in May.

Shakira was accused of owing 6.7 million euros ($7.2 million) in taxes on her 2018 income. The Spanish government claimed Shakira had used an offshore company to evade paying the money.

Shakira holds her pink sunglasses as she walks to court in a pink suit

Shakira struck a deal with Barcelona prosecutors to avoid prison time in her tax fraud case. (Joan Mateu Parra)

State prosecutors, who had initially brought the allegations forward, claimed "there is not sufficient evidence" of a possible fiscal crime.

Shakira settled a separate tax evasion issue with the Spanish government in November. Prosecutors said the Colombian singer lived in Barcelona for more than half of the time between 2012 and 2014 and racked up a tax bill of $15.4 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The musician claimed that her official residence was in the Bahamas during that time — meaning she did not owe the Spanish government those taxes.

Shakira currently lives in Miami after leaving Spain during her split from soccer star Gerard Piqué. Shakira and Piqué announced their split in 2022, effectively ending their 12-year relationship.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending