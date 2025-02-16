Shakira hospitalized for 'abdominal issue,' cancels Lima concert

Shakira was hospitalized Saturday due to an "abdominal issue" that forced her to cancel a scheduled concert in Lima.

The Colombian singer revealed on social media Sunday that doctors wouldn't allow her to perform as she was not in "good enough condition."

"I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized," she wrote on Instagram.

"The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening.

"I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I've been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru."

She added, "I hope to be released and well tomorrow so I'm able to perform. My team and the promoters are already working on a new date to communicate to you. Thank you all for your understand. I love you all."

It's not clear what medical issue Shakira suffered, or how long she will be hospitalized.

Shakira's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The "Wherever, Whenever" singer embarked on her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" world tour on Feb. 11. The Lima stop would have been only her third show on the tour.

Earlier this month, Shakira took home the Grammy award for best Latin pop album for "Las Mujeres Ya No LLoran."

She faced a big win in her tax battle last year when Spanish prosecutors recommended a second investigation into the singer's finances be thrown out days after she attended her first Met Gala in May.

Shakira was accused of owing 6.7 million euros ($7.2 million) in taxes on her 2018 income. The Spanish government claimed Shakira had used an offshore company to evade paying the money.

State prosecutors, who had initially brought the allegations forward, claimed "there is not sufficient evidence" of a possible fiscal crime.

Shakira settled a separate tax evasion issue with the Spanish government in November. Prosecutors said the Colombian singer lived in Barcelona for more than half of the time between 2012 and 2014 and racked up a tax bill of $15.4 million.

The musician claimed that her official residence was in the Bahamas during that time — meaning she did not owe the Spanish government those taxes.

Shakira currently lives in Miami after leaving Spain during her split from soccer star Gerard Piqué. Shakira and Piqué announced their split in 2022, effectively ending their 12-year relationship.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.