‘Sex and the City’ revival will explain Kim Cattrall’s absence this way, HBO Max boss hints

When Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed that there will be a "Sex and the City" revival, fans couldn’t help but wonder: what will happen to Samantha Jones?

Kim Cattrall, who played the proudly promiscuous publicist in the hit Emmy-winning series, will not be returning.

HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told TVLine on Wednesday that the SATC follow-up, titled "And Just Like That…" will be a realistic portrayal of women in their 50s.

He hinted to the outlet that Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda Hobbes, Kristin Davis’s Charlotte York Goldenblatt, and Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw will still be close, but the brunch buddies will be minus one due to a certain reason.

"It is very much a story about women in their 50s, and they are dealing with things that people deal with in their 50s," he explained to the outlet. "Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave. Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life… They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50."

Parker, 55, recently told Vanity Fair that she had not been given a script for the series yet, but is in full contact with the writers’ room. She confirmed that, because it was such a momentous event in New York City, the show will tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The star told the outlet that the pandemic will "obviously be part of the storyline because that’s the city [these characters] live in. And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all."

The four women played their respective characters for six seasons and two movies from 1998 until as recently as 2010. Elsewhere in the interview, Parker explained that she’s teeming with questions about where the characters are at now that they’re in their 50s.

"I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed," said Parker. "You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what’s happening in the world]? I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today."

Parker first announced news of a revival of the series on her Instagram with a sizzle reel of life around New York City along with her character typing out the words "And just like that... The story continues…"

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.