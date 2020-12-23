Kim Cattrall is never returning to 'Sex and the City' despite rumors of a reboot

Kim Cattrall is ready to move on from "Sex and the City" for good.

The actress who played the iconic PR goddess, Samantha Jones, on the Emmy Award-winning HBO show isn't interested in returning to the series despite rumors a reboot is in the works for HBO Max.

Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) are all reportedly on board for a limited series, according to Page Six.

Meanwhile, Cattrall told the Women’s Prize for Fiction podcast on Tuesday that she was "lucky" to play the character and it was "a lot of fun."

"Walking away, even if it’s the only thing to do, you always feel, it’s a bit of shame, I think. The taste of shame and you have to let go of that. You don’t want to become that caged bird," she said.

The 64-year-old also responded to the backlash she received for openly saying she was over the franchise.

"I remember getting a lot of grief on social media for not wanting to do a film. It was astonishing some of the things people wrote to me – ’I work in a bank and I don’t like this person and I don’t like the hours, but I do it. So you just do it!'" Cattrall said.

"I’m lucky enough to have the choice, not that I haven’t worked for it. I have," she added. "It’s something I feel very lucky to have and I’m very protective of it. I wouldn’t be any good doing something that I really didn’t want to do."

Cattrall admitted she'd rather use her platform "to tell stories about women my age who have gone through loss. Loss is the biggest headache for my 60s so far. I’ve lost my father. I’ve lost my brother."

"Sex and the City" began as a television show in 1998 and ran until 2004 on HBO. The four best friends reunited for two films, released in 2008 and 2010.